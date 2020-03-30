So, how can you find the one? The easiest way is to stick with sustainably produced natural fibers that are biodegradable. Materials like jute, sea grass, bamboo, wool, and organic or recycled cotton are cleaner alternatives to polyester and nylon, and they all add a beautiful textural element to any room.

As you browse, check to make sure that your rug's backing or mat is eco-friendly as well. Look for the Carpet and Rug Institute's Green Label Plus certification, or simply skip synthetic latex, plastic, and foam rubber in favor of natural latex.

If you're shopping for something secondhand (first of all, great idea!), try local thrift stores, swap sites, or Craigslist. Or check sites like Chairish or eBay for kilim for dhurrie rugs, which tend to be made of natural fibers like cotton or wool and are often one-of-a-kind patterns.

And finally, as with all items you bring into your home, consider the entire life cycle of the rug and the resources it takes to get it to you. Having a new rug shipped from halfway around the world uses up precious energy, while buying something pre-owned from a local shop or neighbor will have a lower environmental impact in the end.

Now that you know what you're looking for, it's time to shop! Here are a few of our top underfoot picks.