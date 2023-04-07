Lauri Leadley, CCSH, RPSGT, clinical sleep educator, president, and founder at Valley Sleep Center in Arizona, explains that white noise is a kind of sound created by combining all the frequencies of sounds at equal intensities. One example of this is the "shhh" sound, composed of high- and low-pitched sounds.

"The idea behind white noise is to create a blanket of sound that can mask other external sounds, such as traffic or chatter," Leadley explains. "When you listen to white noise, your brain perceives it as a monotonous background sound." This, in turn, can help to reduce the impact of more distracting noises.

"Some research has suggested that white noise can have a calming effect on people, helping to reduce stress and anxiety levels," Leadley adds. She goes on to share that some hospitals use white noise machines in their neonatal intensive care units to soothe crying babies and create a more peaceful atmosphere. "In general, white noise is effective because it creates a consistent and uniform sound that can mask other sounds and promote relaxation. But it's important to note that not all sounds work for everyone, and some people may find white noise more irritating than soothing."

Navya Mysore, a primary care and family medicine physician for One Medical in New York, says white noise machines are used for a number of reasons and suggests trying one if you are having trouble falling asleep. "You also may want to use a sound machine to help drown out some other sounds while you are trying to sleep—parents use it for their newborn or child to help them sleep as well," she says.

Although many people find white noise to be helpful, some do find it irritating. If you're not familiar with white noise, give it a try before you decide to make a white noise machine part of your regular nighttime routine.