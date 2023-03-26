This newest kids version of Hatch’s popular smart sleep devices functions as a soothing sound machine, customizable nightlight, and alarm clock all in one. It has a dimmable clock you can choose to adjust or turn off completely. Plus, you can control and program the device using an app on your smartphone, which makes it an especially great pick for parents.

The sleep machine comes with a charging base that provides up to eight hours of battery, so it’s a great portable option as well. While this clock has plenty of features to help little ones sleep soundly, it also uses light and sound to signal when it’s time to wake up.

What our tester says:

“I’ve used this alarm clock for my four year old since she was born! You can control the volume on a scale of 1 to 100, depending on the size of the room and how far away it is from the crib. We love that the light feature serves as a way to make bedtime more fun! Before we turn out the lights in our toddler’s room, we let her choose what color she wants her Hatch to be (purple is a favorite!). We’ve taught her that when her light turns green in the morning (we control it through the app), it’s time to wake up!” — Jordan Dennis, mindbodygreen tester