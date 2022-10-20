We’re big believers in the power of a good night’s rest to keep us feeling our best. In fact, sleep is an essential contributor to our overall health and well-being, and impacts our body’s immune response, our mental health and cognition, and many other aspects of our lives.

All that considered, the way we wake up is just as important as the hours of sleep we’re getting. Studies have shown that waking up naturally with the sunrise can regulate your circadian rhythm and improve the quality of your sleep1 . Unfortunately, this kind of natural wake-up call isn’t always possible, especially if you have blackout curtains or a windowless bedroom (hello, city apartments).

Sunrise alarm clocks, otherwise known as wake-up lamps or dawn simulation clocks, help you wake up gradually, with warm, natural light instead of sound. These clocks use advanced LED technology and customizable brightness settings, so you can take your sleep into your own hands, and start your day on a lighter note than the loud (often stress-inducing) sound of your phone's alarm.

Below, we’ve carefully selected the best sunrise alarm clocks to help give you more mellow, mindful mornings.