The 10 Best Pillows Of 2022 For A Healthier, More Comfortable Sleep
A lot goes into setting yourself up for a good night’s sleep. You’ve made sure your nutrition is in check, your sleep tracking device is on, and you’ve upgraded to a supportive, yet affordable, mattress. You’re making strides—but if you don’t have the best pillow, your body isn’t getting the high level of restorative sleep it could be.
Studies show that the pillow you use can have a direct impact on neck pain, spinal alignment, and the overall quality of your sleep1. Whether you sleep hot, you’re regularly waking up with neck or back pain, or you're just looking for something that's a little more comfortable, there are a ton of options out there for the best pillows to improve your sleep.
If the variety of choices seems daunting, don’t worry. We’ve compiled a list of the best pillows of 2022, with real user feedback, expert input, and everything you need to know about how to pick out the right pillow for you.
How to shop for a pillow.
Factors such as height, weight, sleep position, and sleeping tendencies will all play a pivotal role in selecting the right pillow for your own needs. Use the below criteria to help narrow it down.
Sleeping position:
The position in which you sleep should be a guiding light for all your mattress and pillow choices. Matthew Cobb, D.C., of Innate Balance Chiropractic in Beverly Hills, California, explains, “If you are a side sleeper, you should consider a pillow on the thicker side that will maintain a 90-degree angle of your neck. Back sleepers need a medium or slightly less pillow to prevent the neck from being elevated, causing neck tension." For stomach sleepers, “A thinner pillow will help reduce neck, back, and shoulder pain.”
Temperature control:
For those who sleep hot, a temperature-regulating pillow is essential. Natural, breathable materials like latex and cotton are moisture-wicking, and will help you stay cool through the night.
Material:
With options like memory foam, latex, down, and down alternative pillows, choice in material really comes down to personal preferences. If you have certain allergies or sensitivities, it will be important to seek out a pillow that is all-natural and hypoallergenic. Keep in mind, some materials strongly outrank others on the sustainability scale (more on that in a minute).
Price & warranty:
Investing in your health beats shopping for the best bargain—but knowing that your purchase is protected is even better. Look for pillows from brands that offer a warranty, so you can feel confident in your choice.
What is the best material for a pillow?
Each material has its own benefits and drawbacks, so this depends on your individual needs. Below, find helpful information about the most commonly used materials.
Latex:
One of the biggest perks of latex is that it’s natural and sustainable. Latex pillows tend to be very breathable, too, and they're great for someone who has allergies or who sleeps hot. The material offers good support, but tends to be a bit more expensive than other pillows.
Memory Foam:
Memory foam is much less sustainable, but some people do love it for its signature sink-in feeling and the neck support it offers. Made from polyurethane, this material will contour to your head shape, making it a solid choice for those who want that custom-made feel.
Down:
Down pillows tend to be much softer, and a good option for stomach sleepers who need more give. Down is made from the inner feathers of a duck or a goose, so you want to be particularly sure you are looking for ethically-sourced materials. The best part about down is that it's naturally cooling in the summer due to its breathability, but is able to retain heat in the winter.
Hybrid:
Hybrid pillows seek to capitalize on the best of both worlds, by combining two or more materials to provide the most comfort and support.
How we picked:
Without sacrificing quality, we selected pillows with prices ranging from $40 to $199, to ensure that there’s a choice for everyone.
Each material has its own benefits, so we picked a wide variety, including latex, down, down alternative, and memory foam.
We focused on natural and organic materials, and prioritized pillows made from latex, for a more eco-friendly choice.
Testing, expert input, and customer feedback are key to knowing just how good a product is, so we made sure to read reviews for each of our choices, and only kept pillows with four stars and over.
Our picks for the best pillows of 2022
Best for neck pain: Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud® Breeze Dual Cooling™ Pillow
Pros:
- Provides support for all sleep positions
- Longer warranty
Cons:
- No returns
- Memory foam
- Heavy
This pillow is designed for personalized support and to help alleviate aches and pains. It has an open cellular structure that adapts quickly to meet your specific needs, such as weight, shape, and temperature. The brand actually the same technology in its materials that astronauts use to absorb G-forces in space. This TEMPUR® material offers pressure relief to keep your neck in a comfortable position, without sacrificing support. All that to say, this is one of the best pillows for neck pain.
What Customers Say:
It has an overall score of 4.3 out of five stars on the company’s website, with over 2,000 five-star ratings. One satisfied customer writes, “Since I and my wife bought two of this great pillow our neck pain disappeared, we got up well and with a restful sleep. Excellent pillow!” One drawback is that this pillow is a bit heavy for some, and prohibitively expensive for others.
Best cooling: Parachute Recycled Pillow
Pros:
- Made from recycled materials
- Cooling
Cons:
- Down might be too soft for those who prefer a sturdier pillow
A good cooling pillow can mean the difference between a quality sleep, and constant tossing and turning. This is one of the best cooling pillows on the market, and it gets major points for sustainability efforts. The brand actually crafts each of these by repurposing returned pillows, and then adding a 70% recycled cotton shell. So, not only will the soft, breathable cotton help keep you cool, but you’ll be helping the environment, too. Our side-sleeping editor uses this pillow every night and finds it cooling and supportive. Plus, it’s machine washable.
What our editor says:
“Finding a pillow that supports spinal alignment as you sleep is the key to waking up pain-free. I'm a side sleeper, and this Parachute option is perfect for me. It's supportive but soft, and just the right thickness to let my head rest comfortably all night. And as a sustainability editor, I gotta call out that it's made from recycled materials!” — Emma Loewe, senior sustainability editor
Best for side sleepers: Avocado Green Pillow
Pros:
- Adjustable loft
- Sustainable materials
- Made in the U.S.
Cons:
- Expensive
- Too firm for some
For side sleepers in particular, it’s essential that your pillow offers enough support that your head isn’t strained, but not too much that it's too propped up—and this non-toxic pillow is just right. It’s made from GOLS certified organic latex and GOTS certified organic kapok, so you’ll feel as good about your purchase as you do about the high-quality sleep it gives you. The latex provides breathability and temperature control, while the hypoallergenic kapok offers natural loft to make sure side sleepers’ heads can remain neutral all night long.
The brand’s signature latex is known for its contouring ability, which makes this pillow perfect for keeping your neck and head aligned and supported during the night. Plus, if you need a little extra support, you can add or remove fill to meet your preferences.
What customers are saying:
With close to 6,000 reviews and an overall 4.5 out of five-star rating, it’s fair to say this pillow is top of the line. Reviewers love how comfortable it is, and the brand’s next-level customer service. One side sleeper says, “The best pillow I have ever used. I'm a side sleeper and have neck problems. Very comfortable and enhances my sleep.” Some customers find it to be too expensive, and some experienced an off-gassing odor upon arrival.
Best for snoring: Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow
Pros:
- Hypoallergenic
- Eco-friendly materials
- Longer trial period
Cons:
- Less breathable
- Too firm for some
There are a ton of effective anti-snore pillows on the market, and this is one of the best (and most affordable) options. While the latex build will conform to your head and neck for maximum spinal alignment, the higher loft option will keep your throat’s airways open. Another big plus in our books? This pillow is hypoallergenic—so it’s a great pick for anyone with sensitivities.
What Customers Say:
This pillow has nearly 1,500 reviews on the company’s website, and the consensus is that it helps with snoring, is high-quality, and really holds its shape over time. Some customers found that it was slightly too firm for their own needs, while others felt that the firmness was just right to provide them with the support they needed. "I grew up sleeping on latex mattresses and pillows so I am accustomed to the springy but supportive feeling. I gave the high loft pillow to my husband and he is snoring less. A win-win situation for me!" one person writes.
Best for back sleepers: Sobel Westex Hotel Sahara Nights Pillow
Pros:
- Less expensive
- High thread count
Cons:
- No warranty
- Needs to be fluffed to keep its shape
Known for hotel-level comfort, this pillow is filled with a hypoallergenic gel that gives a comfy, down-like feel. The soft-medium firmness makes it a great option for back sleepers, ensuring that their heads and necks stay aligned all through the night. With a 233 thread count, this pillow is built to last, and will hold up over time—but it's worth noting that it does need to be fluffed regularly to keep its shape.
What Customers Say:
Not a back sleeper but want to be? According to reviewers, this pillow may help you get there. One person raves, “I was at a hotel stay and the pillow I was using was the most comfortable thing I had ever laid my head on. So naturally I looked at the label and ordered one. I highly recommend the Sahara pillow. I am a side sleeper but also enjoy sleeping on my back with this one which is not usual for me.” Another adds, “I love this pillow - it is of high quality; delivery was prompt and it is living up to the company's description of best for side or back sleepers. I have struggled to find the "right" pillow, I have found mine!”
Some users express frustration that the pillow needs to be fluffed every morning.
Best for stomach sleepers: Brooklinen Down Pillow (Plush)
Pros:
- Ethically-sourced
- Durable
Cons:
- Too soft for some
It’s important for stomach sleepers to make sure their heads and necks aren’t in compromised positions, which means using a much softer pillow. This pillow, more specifically the plush option, will help maintain that alignment. Filled with down clusters, this is the softest option the brand offers. It comes with double-stitched edges, which make it more durable, and the down is ethically-sourced.
What Customers Say:
With over 3,000 reviews on the company’s website, 74 percent of customers gave this pillow a perfect five-star rating. While some back and side sleepers want (and need) more support, stomach sleepers are clearly satisfied with the sleep this pillow provides. One writes, “Love this pillow! No strong scent like some other down pillows. The pillow is good for a side sleeper or stomach sleeper. It could use a bit more loft for the side sleeper. Tried the firm and was not as happy with it. Was a little too feathery feeling and not so much a down feeling. Would buy again!”
Best memory foam: Nest Bedding Easy Breather Pillow
Pros:
- Adjustable
- Machine washable
Cons:
- Memory foam
- Heavy
While memory foam is not the most sustainable option, some sleepers do favor its feel over other materials. That said, it’s important to look for foams that are safe and certified. This pillow is CertiPUR-US® certified, which means it provides low chemical off-gassing, so your air will remain safe and breathable.
The best part about this pillow is how customizable it is: by simply unzipping the cover, you can either remove or add the fill to fit your sleeping needs. That customization is further enhanced by memory foam’s natural contouring ability, which will shape around your head and neck.
What Customers Say:
Stomach, back, and side sleepers are all fans of this pillow—and with nearly 15,000 reviews, it still boasts a 4.5 out of five-star rating. While it is one of the more expensive options, reviewers are confident about their choice. “Definitely worth the investment! I tried multiple pillows in the mid-price range to ease my neck pain. This one costs more but is the clear winner!” one person confirms.
Best latex: Saatva Latex Pillow
Pros:
- Pressure-relieving
- Great customer service
- More sustainable
Cons:
- More expensive
- Too soft for some
Natural latex is buoyant and pressure-relieving, which makes it a wonderful option for sleepers who have pain in their necks or shoulders. The material also lasts longer than traditional foams and memory foams, and it’s more eco-friendly. This pillow has gusseted sides, with contrast welting—a design intended to help maintain its shape over time. Plus, the brand puts each pillow through a washing process to strip away any allergens, so you can be sure you’re receiving a clean, hypoallergenic pillow. While it is the most expensive pillow on our list, you get what you pay for with this one.
What Customers Say:
This pillow has a 4.8 out of five-star rating, and customers enjoy it for its eco-friendliness, comfort, and support, as well as for the brand’s customer service. While some complain about the higher price tag, many feel that it is a worthy investment, with one reviewer saying just that: “My Saatva pillow wasn't cheap, but it is worth every penny for the comfort and enjoyment it gives me every night.”
Best customizable: Sleep Number PLUSHCOMFORT™ PILLOW (Ultimate)
Pros:
- Adjustable
- Long trial period
Cons:
- May not hold up over time
- Crinkling sound can be intrusive
Made from a down-alternative microfiber that imitates the softness of premium down, this pillow gives comfort and support. The best part? The “Ultimate Curved” option comes with three removable inserts, meaning you can design your perfect combination of firmness and height. Stomach sleepers will benefit from one to two inserts, while back and side sleepers will find the best sleep with two to three.
What Customers Say:
The reviews speak for themselves, with over 6,000 people granting this pillow five out of five stars on the company’s website. One in particular says, “I have ZERO back issues, ZERO neck issues, and have slept so well since purchasing this pillow.” Others praise the customization options for allowing them to create their own ideal pillow. A drawback for some is the “crinkling” sound the pillow makes, and others say it doesn’t keep shape quite as well as they would hope.
Best thin: My Green Mattress Charcoal Infused Organic Latex Pillow
Pros:
- No off-gassing odors
- Less expensive
- Organic materials
Cons:
- No warranty
- No trial period
Not everyone wants a super thick pillow. If you prefer something on the thinner (and greener) side, this is a great pick. While organic latex is naturally breathable, that’s taken to a whole new level with the addition of activated charcoal. Activated charcoal offers both odor- and moisture-wicking properties to help you sleep cool and comfortably.
Just because this pillow is thin, doesn’t mean it isn’t durable. The shape holds up over time, and it still offers plenty of support for many sleep styles.
What Customers Say:
While this pillow only has a handful of reviews so far, the feedback is overwhelmingly positive. Unsurprisingly, many customers are pleased with the high quality, eco-friendly materials and the overall comfort of the pillow, as well as durability. One person writes, “Seriously, I haven’t had a pillow this good in ages. They usually flatten out in no time but this one feels like it will hold up for quite a while. It’s squishy in an almost springy way. Hard to explain but I like it! Seems to help with neck pain.”
Just note, this is definitely a thinner option, and some wish it had more stuffing.
FAQ
What pillow types are best for side sleepers?
The best pillow for side sleepers will be something that offers medium firmness and is a bit thicker. You’ll want something that fills in that space between the head and the neck.
Which fill is best for pillows?
A down or down-alternative pillow is a good option if you prefer something a bit softer (we’re looking at you, stomach sleepers). For anyone else, we’d recommend a material that’s more natural and durable, like latex.
What kind of pillow is best to sleep on?
The best pillow to sleep on is the one that fits your needs. If you’re a side sleeper, you’ll likely enjoy a latex pillow that’s medium firm. Back sleepers should choose something even firmer, to keep their head, neck, and spine aligned. Cobb hits the nail on the head, saying, "The goal in selecting the perfect pillow is to help promote proper spinal alignment and reduce muscle tension.”
What is pillow loft?
Pillow loft is the height of the pillow when it is being rested on. Loft is relevant for the type of sleeper you are (i.e, side, back or stomach). According to Cobb, “ If you are a side sleeper, you should consider a pillow on the thicker side that will maintain a 90-degree angle of your neck. Back sleepers need a medium or slightly less pillow to prevent the neck from being elevated, causing neck tension” and when it comes to stomach sleepers, “a thinner pillow will help reduce neck, back, and shoulder pain.”
What are the healthiest pillows to buy?
We find that latex pillows are the healthiest. Latex is all natural, hypoallergenic and sustainable, making these pillows healthier for you and for the planet.
The takeaway.
Finding a pillow that meets your needs is essential for a good night’s sleep. Fortunately, we’ve found the best options for every type of sleeper. Just don’t forget to take a holistic approach to achieving optimal sleep—and you can start by learning how to choose the right mattress for your sleep style.
