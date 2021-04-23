The Best Pillows For Side Sleepers (According To Chiropractors & Sleep Doctors)

If you're reading this, odds are you're a side sleeper. And you're in good company: One 2012 survey found that up to 74% of people opt to sleep on their sides. But while common, this position can wind up disrupting your good night's sleep by contributing to shoulder pain and neck cramps. That's why it's extra essential for side sleepers to find the right pillow.

Here, sleep specialists name their top pillow picks for side sleepers, and spill some tips on how to position them for your most comfortable night's rest: