Side Sleeper? These Are The Best Mattresses For Alignment & Pain Relief

Waking up refreshed and pain-free is a good sign that your mattress is helping you sleep deeply. The wrong mattress may cause you to toss and turn in the middle of the night, aggravate existing pain, and potentially cause new discomforts to form.

This tends to become more common with age. While kids can basically sleep anywhere, physical therapist and founder of Aletha Health Christine Koth notes that as we get older and develop muscle tension and various aches and pains, we'll need to find a sleep solution that's more customized to our unique needs.

Factors like weight, gender, and sleep environment can all influence the type of mattress you'll find most comfortable. However, chiropractor Kevin Leeds, D.C. of The Joint Corp says that most side sleepers will want to look for one that is supportive but not too firm.

"A mattress that is too firm may cause shoulder and hip pain, as well as change the spinal alignment," he notes, pointing to a 2011 study in the journal Ergonomics that found that mattresses that are too soft or saggy can negatively affect side sleepers' sleep quality.

However, Leeds notes, "Side sleepers tend to have more pressure on their shoulders and hips, and usually need a slightly softer mattress to accommodate that extra pressure," so finding a middle ground is key.