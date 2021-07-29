There's nothing like the ambience of a couple of lit candles in a dark room—and the effect is actually perfect for bedtime. Not only does the dim lighting signal that it's time to wind down, but you can incorporate candles into the rest of your nighttime routine (whether it's meditating, moving through a slow yoga flow, or reading a good book). Just be sure to opt for nontoxic options like the Pure Calm Wellness Candle by Uma or any of Keap's nature-inspired scents, to keep the air quality in your room up to snuff. And of course—remember to blow them out before you fall asleep.