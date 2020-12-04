8 Guided Journals & Planners For The New Year (Because We're Over 2020)

For those who never keep up with journals: The Five Minute Journal

If the whole journaling thing gives you commitment phobia, this might be the one for you. All the pages are undated, so you can come back to it whenever you wish. It includes five quick prompts per page to reflect on your day, such as what you were grateful for, and daily affirmations. It's fast, simple, and helps you start to focus on the good in life.





The Five Minute Journal by Intelligent Change, $24.95