8 Guided Journals & Planners For The New Year (Because We're Over 2020)

Let's Consider This Year Over—Start Fresh With 8 Guided Journals & Planners For 2021
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
There's no shortage of planners and guided journals to choose from these days, and whether you're looking for self-reflection, gratitude, or goal setting in 2021, there's something for everyone. And what better way to ring in the new year than with intention setting and practical planning? So, since we're all ready to put 2020 behind us, we're rounding up eight of our favorite planners and guided journals for the new year.
For the green queens: Green Dream '21 Planner
Perfect for the environmentally conscious folks out there, this planner keeps our Earth in mind. It includes weekly spreads, short and long term planning guides, weekly reflections, and more—with the addition of eco-awareness dates (like World Recycling Day, for example) and suggestions on how to take action. A win for you and the planet!
Green Dream '21 Planner by Green Dreamer, $29.99
For the astrologers: Magic Of I 2021 Astrological Planner
Calling all astrology fans—this planner can help you plan according to the stars. Suitable for novice astrologers and experts alike, it includes the moon phases and planetary aspects, takes note of important astrological themes, and even has a personal birth chart space. And that's only scratching the surface of just how much astro-info is packed in this planner.
2021 Astrological Planner by Magic of I, $45
For the fantasy lovers: The Hero's Journal
Turn your goals into a quest with The Hero's Journal, an enchanting planner that pairs the psychology of goal setting with the idea of the hero's journey. With spreads and prompts to help keep you on track, this 90-day journal can help you write your own story—and complete your quest—in just a few months.
The Hero's Journal, $50
For the ones looking to de-stress: The Anti-Anxiety Notebook
With 270 guided pages, this journal was designed by therapists, and uses cognitive behavioral therapy-based prompts to help you track your emotions and reduce stress and anxiety. It also includes exercises to feel less anxious and over 100 tips from therapists.
The Anti Anxiety Notebook by Therapy Notebooks, $34
For the manifesters: The Manifestation Planner
Based on the law of attraction, this planner is a goal-setting and time management masterpiece with intention setting, pages to journal, and a vision board space to keep you inspired. The monthly, weekly, and daily spreads were designed to help keep priorities top of mind, so you can manifest your grandest goals.
Deluxe Manifestation Planner by Freedom Mastery, $58.95
For the no-nonsense goal-setters: The Passion Planner
If you're looking to get clear on your goals—like, all of your goals—the Passion Planner has fans everywhere for exactly that reason. It helps you create a "Passion Roadmap" of your short and long term goals, and uses monthly, weekly, and daily spreads to help you get there. It also includes monthly reflections and motivational quotes and challenges to keep you accountable.
Weekly 2021 Annual Planner by Passion Planner, $35
For those who never keep up with journals: The Five Minute Journal
If the whole journaling thing gives you commitment phobia, this might be the one for you. All the pages are undated, so you can come back to it whenever you wish. It includes five quick prompts per page to reflect on your day, such as what you were grateful for, and daily affirmations. It's fast, simple, and helps you start to focus on the good in life.
The Five Minute Journal by Intelligent Change, $24.95
For the self-explorer's: What's Your Story
If you're looking to dive deep within, What's Your Story will ask you the real questions. The guided journal includes countless reflection prompts that help you understand the story you've been living, so you can take charge with a greater understanding of yourself. Esther Perel, leading relationship expert and mbg collective member calls it "a powerful workbook to rewrite your life."
What's Your Story? A Journal For Everyday Evolution by Rebecca Walker and Lily Diamond, $14.39
Whichever journal or planner you choose, it's all about how you use it. Intention is everything, but taking action is important, too. With these guided journals and planners in tow, here's hoping 2021 is better than 2020.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.