These Cooling Weighted Blankets Are Designed To Chill Out Hot Sleepers

If you run hot while sleeping, the thought of draping a heavy, weighted blanket on top of you might sound like a nightmare. At the same time, sleeping fully exposed without a blanket nearby can also be disconcerting. So what's a comfort-seeking, hot sleeper to do? Enter: cooling weighted blankets.

If it sounds too good to be true, don't take our word for it: We spoke to sleep experts to find out exactly how cooling weighted blankets work, what to look for when buying one, and then rounded up 11 of the best options on the market.