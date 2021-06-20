These Cooling Weighted Blankets Are Designed To Chill Out Hot Sleepers
If you run hot while sleeping, the thought of draping a heavy, weighted blanket on top of you might sound like a nightmare. At the same time, sleeping fully exposed without a blanket nearby can also be disconcerting. So what's a comfort-seeking, hot sleeper to do? Enter: cooling weighted blankets.
If it sounds too good to be true, don't take our word for it: We spoke to sleep experts to find out exactly how cooling weighted blankets work, what to look for when buying one, and then rounded up 11 of the best options on the market.
Do cooling weighted blankets really work?
The short answer is, yes: Cooling weighted blankets help chill you out, both mentally and in terms of temperature.
"As far as how they work, it's thought that weighted blankets provide deep pressure stimulation, which activates the parasympathetic, or 'rest and digest' part of the nervous system," says Nishi Bhopal, M.D., a psychiatrist specializing in sleep medicine. "When the parasympathetic nervous system is activated, it reduces the heart rate and calms the muscles, which helps you feel more calm and relaxed."
In terms of the cooling aspect, certain weighted blankets are made with temperature-regulating technology and/or breathable materials, designed to keep heat from staying trapped under the covers.
What to look for in a cooling weighted blanket.
"When choosing a cooling weighted blanket, it's important to take into account the fabric," Bhopal says. "Synthetic fibers usually trap heat, while natural fibers, like bamboo or cotton, are more breathable." Blankets without fillers will naturally allow more airflow through the holes (think chunky knits). When fillers are included, look for evenly distributed glass beads, which promote air circulation better than plastic or other synthetic beads.
When choosing the weight of your blanket, naturopathic sleep doctor Catherine Darley, N.D., says it should be no more than 10% of your body weight. If you're buying the blanket for a child, make sure they are older than 2 and they can easily lift and maneuver the blanket by themselves.
To help you take the guesswork out of it, we rounded up 11 of the best cooling weighted blankets out there, based on fabric, price, and more:
Best overall: True Temp™ Weighted Blanket
The top fabric of Sleep Number's cooling weighted blanket is made with 37.5® active particle technology, designed to maintain your body's ideal temperature. The other 80% is made with breathable cotton, and the inside is filled with glass beads, so you stay well ventilated under the covers.
True Temp™ Weighted Blanket, Sleep Number ($199)
Best for aesthetics: Bearaby Tree Napper
If traditional weighted blankets don't live up to your style standards, the chunky knitted design, plus the six color options, from Bearaby ought to do the trick. With zero fillers, the natural eucalyptus fibers ensure that the blanket not only looks chic but stays breathable, too.
Tree Napper Cooling Weighted Blanket, Bearaby ($269)
Best cotton: Casper Weighted Blanket
With three different colors and weights to choose from, this Casper weighted blanket is certainly versatile. The outer cover is made of 100% cotton, designed to circulate air away from your body—keeping you comfy and cool.
Weighted Blanket, Casper ($169 to $189)
Best bamboo: Luna Cooling Weighted Blanket
The cooling weighted blanket from Luna is made of 100% lyocell bamboo, which helps to regulate temperature and wick moisture (read: sweat) away from the body. The inside is filled with medical-grade glass beads to cool you down and evenly distribute the blanket's weight. It comes in seven color options, with sizes ranging from Kid to King.
Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket, Luna ($60 to $170)
Best budget: Tranquility Cool-To-The-Touch Weighted Blanket
This weighted blanket from Tranquility uses their innovative BlueCool™ fabric, so it stays (as it's so aptly named) cool to the touch. Whether you purchase the 15- or 20-lb. option, their soothing blanket works to keep you cool and calm, without breaking the bank.
Cool-To-The-Touch Weighted Blanket, Tranquility ($25 to $35)
Best splurge: ChiliBlanket + ChiliPad
Don't let the fleece fabric fool you—when paired with the chiliPAD control unit, this 15-lb. weighted blanket will certainly keep you cool. Simply attach the electrical cooling device to the blanket, and choose your ideal temperature: This will propel air to blow through the rubber tubes lining the blanket, keeping you AC-level cool all night. Since the chiliPAD is sold separately, this blanket duo is definitely a splurge—but depending on the type of climate you live in, it just might be worth it.
chiliBLANKET™ and chiliPAD control unit, chilisleep ($549)
Best for kids: California Design Den 8 lb. Chunky Weighted Blanket
The hand-knit blanket from California Design Den is made from 100% filler-free breathable cotton to keep you cool. The 8-lb. version is designed with children (80 to 100 pounds) in mind. And just in case you become envious of your kid: This design comes in 12- and 15-lb. weight options, too.
8 lb. Chunky Weighted Blanket, California Design Den ($131)
Best full-size: YNM Cooling Weighted Blanket
While most weighted blankets are designed as throws, this cooling option from YNM comes in standard bed sizes, from twin to king. The outside is made of bamboo fabric, and the inside is filled with glass beads, both designed to keep air circulating for a cool night's sleep.
Cooling Weighted Blanket, YNM ($143 to $249)
Best luxury: Luxome Cooling Weighted Blanket
Luxury is literally in the name of this Luxome cooling weighted blanket. The silky fabric (made of bamboo lyocell) feels like butter on the skin, and the light 1-mm glass bead filling is barely detectable. The blanket is made with fewer layers than other brands to reduce excess heat.
Cooling Weighted Blanket, Luxome ($95 to $250)
Best double-sided: Helix Weighted Blanket
Helix's weighted blanket can keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter with its double-sided design. The cooling blanket is made of 100% breathable cotton and filled with glass beads to promote airflow. When you need it, the outer blanket is made of a soft fleece on one side and a sheared microfiber fabric on the other.
Weighted Blanket, Helix ($99 to $115)
Best machine washable: Baloo Weighted Blanket
Whether you want it as a throw blanket, or perfectly fitted to your full- to king-size bed, there is a Baloo weighted blanket for you. The comfortable and cooling cotton fabric is filled with glass microbeads and, unlike most weighted blankets, can be thrown in both the washer and the dryer for an easy clean.
Weighted Blanket, Baloo ($159 to $204)
Other tricks for staying cool at night.
"Being too hot definitely interferes with sleep," Darley tells mbg, so instead of sweating it out, try these expert-approved tricks for keeping cool:
- Use a natural fiber mattress pad or cover instead of a synthetic one, Darley suggests.
- "Make sure your room is well ventilated and use a fan if needed," Bhopal says. (The optimal sleep temperature is 65 degrees Fahrenheit.)
- "Avoid vigorous exercise within an hour of bedtime, as this can raise your body temperature," Bhopal adds.
- Try sleeping naked.