Failing to get a good night’s sleep is more than just a nuisance: For the 70 million Americans who suffer from chronic sleep conditions, lack of sufficient shut-eye can lead to cascading health problems, ranging from lost work productivity to mental illness, and chronic disease.

There are many factors that could be contributing to your poor sleep—and small changes in your routine, like adding sleep supplements or products for insomnia could help. Weighted blankets are one option that have exploded in popularity in recent years as a remedy for sleeplessness, especially among people suffering from stress and anxiety.

As sleep expert and psychiatrist Nishi Bhopal, M.D., previously told mbg, "It's thought that weighted blankets provide deep pressure stimulation, which activates the parasympathetic, or 'rest and digest' part of the nervous system."

When this system is activated, it reduces heart rate and relaxes muscles to make you feel relax. Typically, this requires the blanket to weight at least 10% of your body weight (although this may differ for children), which should provide the appropriate amount of pressure without causing a smothering feeling.

Below, we uncover the science behind this sleep accessory—and how to determine if it's the right option for you.