It's normal to have trouble dozing off from time to time, but when a lack of sleep starts to interfere with your waking life, it could be a sign of a larger issue.

"The daytime impact could be in any of these domains: physical performance including driving, cognitive performance, physical health like blood pressure, or mental health such as an increase in anxiety," Darley tells mbg.

Bhopal and Breus both add that if it takes you 30 minutes or more to fall asleep or you wake up more than three times a night for a total of 30 minutes at least three times a week for more than three months, you might have insomnia and would benefit from talking to a medical professional.

In that case, "it's a good idea to talk to your doctor about underlying causes and to find a course of action that's appropriate for your situation," Bhopal says. She's a big proponent of cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-i) for those experiencing a lot of stress or fear around sleep.