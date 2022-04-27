A good pillow spray can help set yourself up for rest. Just like how you might sip on some herbal tea or crack open a book before your eyes grow heavy, a quick mist can help calm your senses and prepare your mind for slumber.

Now, is pillow spray an absolute need-to-have item? No, not really. But how lovely does it sound to sink into bed with a cloud of lavender (or chamomile, neroli, patchouli, et al) lulling you into dreamland? At the end of the day, pillow sprays help you create a calming evening experience—and we’ve got quite a few recommendations for a bedtime blend.