Neroli, extracted from the flowers of the bitter orange, is often found in skin and hair care products, and it’s a popular essential oil in perfumery due to its coveted scent.

But neroli offers more than just a floral, citrusy, almost spicy aroma: The oil has antimicrobial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties that can be beneficial when applied topically. Plus, inhaling the scent may be helpful to easing stress, anxiety, and even symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and menopause. Intrigued yet? Here's what to know.