Shiny hair is understandably desirable. However, there’s not a way to fake highly reflective strands, given that shiny hair is synonymous with healthy hair. Still, there are steps you can take to encourage stronger, more hydrated hair—one of which is oiling your hair.

A common hair oil used for boosting shine and strengthening strands is avocado oil. To come, experts explain why this oil is so beneficial and how to use it.