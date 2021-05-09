Being overzealous with your wash strips the scalp and tricks it into thinking it’s dry and devoid of natural oils. This in turn spurs the sebaceous glands into overdrive, which then makes your hair produce more oil faster. As you may guess, the vicious cycle continues from there.

And over-washing can come in two forms: First you’re washing too frequently and second with a shampoo that’s too harsh.

Washing too frequently often is the result of the aforementioned oily roots—but it can also be because you workout everyday, live in a warm environment where you sweat more, or just personal preference. If you need more insights on how much you should be shampooing, take a look at our full guide to washing your hair.

Using a too harsh shampoo usually comes down to the fact that you are using sulfates. Sulfates are potent surfactants that provide that sensorially appealing lather and squeaky clean feeling—but make no mistake about it: There’s a good chance they are throwing off the natural balance of your scalp and potentially your scalps microbiome. Both of these can trigger your scalp to produce more oil. Don’t worry thought, there are plenty of sulfate-free shampoos that are formulated for oily hair, so you don’t have to sacrifice efficacy either: Try our favorites.