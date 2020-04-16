Want Thick, Glossy Hair? May We Suggest One Of These 11 Scalp Scrubs

You tend to know when your skin needs some exfoliation—perhaps it’s rough to the touch, or you’re experiencing some clogged pores. While most of us pay significantly less attention to our scalps than we do our facial skin, remember your scalp is your skin. And you may need to remove some debris, even if you can’t see it building up as you would a cluster of blackheads on your nose. And just like for your face, there are two different types of scalp exfoliants: There’s your physical scrubs, with granules (like sugar and salt) to physically exfoliate the skin and remove buildup. Then there’s your chemical formulas, which use naturally exfoliating acids and enzymes to dissolve dead skin cells.

Not one type of scrub is inherently better than the other, but you may choose your product based on your scalp and hair type. For instance, thick hair and oily scalps may gravitate towards a physical scrub, while sensitive scalps and finer strands may be better off with a gentle, chemical exfoliant from time to time. “You know your face better than anybody—how sensitive your skin is, how often you can do a peel, or how often you can exfoliate,” says trichologist and hairstylist Shab Reslan. “You have to be just as conscious when it comes to your scalp.”

No matter the scrub, it’s vital we exfoliate regularly: When you have buildup on your scalp—think oil, leftover product, and overall gunk—it can lead to issues like scalp inflammation, flaking, even hair loss: "If buildup is really extreme, it can even pull the hair down because there's so much inflammation around the hair follicle," says board-certified dermatologist and founder of Mudgil Dermatology, Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, M.D.

So whether you shampoo on the regular or stick to a once-a-week wash cycle, you might want to add a scalp scrub to your repertoire. Here are 11 of our favorites, both chemical and physical, so you can test the waters.