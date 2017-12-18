The Skin-Smoothing Face Oil Everyone Is Buzzing About

Squalane had been used in beauty products for decades, but until recently, the main source of squalane oil came from shark livers. "However, the popularity and use declined significantly in the U.S. in 2006 when companies decided to stop using squalane since most of it was sourced from shark liver oil and harming their survival," said Teresa Lo, senior director of marketing at Biossance.

Now that naturals are going mainstream and oils in particular have enjoyed a resurgence, companies like Biossance, who built an entire range from squalane oil, as well as an increasing number of indie beauty companies are introducing a plant-derived version to consumers. "Plant-derived squalane has since been on the rise in popularity and use in beauty products in the U.S. 2017 saw an explosion of growth with brands like Biossance coming to the market with 100 percent squalane oil," Lo said.

Currently, Biossance's squalane is created by using a biofermentation process with sugar cane, but several other companies use squalane derived from olives.