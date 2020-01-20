The hair and skin care hero ingredient of late has to go to apple cider vinegar. The double-fermented juice contains vitamins, minerals, and a host of other properties that contribute to apple cider vinegar's reputation as a do-it-all tonic.

As far as beauty uses go, the most popular seems to be the ability to balance hair and skin pH. For the skin, many will dilute it to use as an acne-fighting toner. And for hair, it's often used as a DIY rinse that helps close the strand's cuticle and make it shine. And now apple cider vinegar is being formulated into professional products. Most notably, it's taken over the hair care world—there's no shortage of clean and natural brands that have started using the ingredient in their hair care products. Here, our favorites.