Before diving into it, you should know that there are generally two types of scalp exfoliants, just as there are for our face. First, there's the chemical exfoliant: This can be salicylic-based without any texture, yet it has the ability to lift up excessive oil and buildup. Then you have the physical exfoliants: These are the familiar granular scrubs with particles you can squish between your fingers.

Here's the thing about scalp exfoliants: Different hair types require different types of scalp treatments, just as different skin types need different skin care products. Someone with oil-prone skin will likely use products with stronger acids than someone with dry skin, no? Same goes for your scalp.

We spoke to trained trichologist and hairstylist Shab Reslan about what scalp detox products will work best for your hair type. Your hair follicles will thank you!