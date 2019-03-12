mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

The 14 Best Natural Exfoliators To Smooth Skin & Boost Your Glow Factor

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor By Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with a minor in nutrition.
collage of best natural beauty body and face exfoliants

Image by mbg Creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 12, 2019

If your to-do list is a mile long, exfoliation is one of those skin care rituals that's likely taken the back burner. You cleanse, you moisturize, and once in a while you even do a face mask—isn't that enough? If your goal is optimally hydrated, naturally glowing skin, maybe not.

In its most basic definition, exfoliation is the process of removing dead skin cells from the outer layer of your skin, which can help immediately even out rough texture, boost circulation, and brighten your complexion. This is especially beneficial as we get older, since skin cell turnover rate slows dramatically, and exfoliation can help speed up that process.

But in addition to smoothing and brightening skin, exfoliation helps your other topical skin care products work more effectively, too. If we have a buildup of dead skin, "our beautiful hydrators and oils can't actually penetrate to get where they need to be," Britta Plug, holistic esthetician and mbg Collective member, recently told mbg. Because of this, "exfoliation is very important to improving the moisture levels in our skin."

Long-term benefits of exfoliation can also include increased collagen production and reduced appearance of fine lines. To reap these benefits, Plug recommends exfoliating a minimum of once per week, possibly more depending on the product (when in doubt, default to the directions on the label, she says). But before we dive into our product picks for the best exfoliators, you need to understand the two main types of exfoliation.

Physical vs. chemical exfoliators: What's the difference?

There are two main methods of at-home exfoliation: Physical exfoliation and chemical exfoliation. Physical exfoliating products contain small abrasive particles to physically remove dead skin cells such as rice powder, walnut shell powder, or jojoba beads (which are biodegradable and not to be confused with plastic micro-beads). If the skin on your face feels rough and thick, a physical exfoliant or scrub can be very softening and balancing, says Plug—but you don't need an ultra-coarse, gritty texture to achieve these results.

Chemical exfoliants, on the other hand, use naturally exfoliating acids such as alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) to gently dissolve dead skin cells. The AHAs lactic acid and glycolic acid are often considered some of the most beneficial, as they've both been shown to increase skin cell turnover, improve moisture content of skin, and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Salicylic acid is a BHA, which is particularly beneficial for acne-prone skin due to its ability to unclog pores. Exfoliating acids are also great at smoothing out the rough, bumpy skin associated with keratosis pilaris.

While the term "chemical exfoliant" may sound irritating (and honestly, a little bit scary), mild chemical exfoliants can be surprisingly gentle and good for dry and sensitive skin types, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Just note, people with cystic acne or rosacea should always consult with a dermatologist before starting an exfoliating regimen, as both physical and chemical exfoliants can cause further irritation.

Article continues below

The 14 best natural exfoliators on the market.

To help you avoid choice paralysis, we've rounded up the best physical and chemical exfoliators on the market for face and body. All feature clean and effective ingredients and rave reviews from existing customers and skin care experts.

Best facial exfoliators.

1. Go-To Exfoliating Swipeys

Exfoliating pads, sometimes called peel pads, are an effective and convenient mode of chemical exfoliation. These cotton pads come pre-soaked in a solution of lactic acid and soothing aloe vera, which contains vitamins C and E, along with beta-carotene to improve skin hydration.

Buy online at Sephora ($35)

2. Beauty Shroom Exfoliating Acid Potion

Another chemical exfoliant, this five-acid complex contains glycolic acid, phytic acid, salicylic acid, beta-hydroxy acid, and lactic acid, which work in tandem with the skin-soothing adaptogens like reishi. Pour a little onto a cotton pad (or directly into your hands) and sweep over your face.

Buy online at Sephora ($39)

3. LATHER 10-Minute Brightening Mask

This exfoliating mask featuring glycolic and lactic acids, skin-brightening niacinamide, and vitamin C is an ideal antidote for rough, dull skin. It's potent enough that you only need to use it once or twice a week. However, if you have sensitive or irritated skin, pass on this in favor of something gentler.

Buy online at Amazon ($28.50)

4. Alba Botanica AcneDote Face & Body Scrub

This facial scrub delivers a one-two punch of physical and chemical exfoliation, thanks to ingredients like finely ground walnut shell powder and salicylic acid, a chemical exfoliant and acne fighter.

Buy online at Target ($6)

5. Acure Brightening Facial Scrub

Also one of our favorite natural beauty products under $20, this scrub is a favorite among mbg editors. With potent brightening plant extracts like pomegranate, sea kelp, and lemon peel, along with detoxifying walnut-shell flour and French green clay, it's gentle but effective. 

Available on Amazon ($8)

6. Origins GinZing Refreshing Scrub Cleanser

In addition to a delightful citrus aroma, courtesy of grapefruit and lemon peel essential oils, this scrub helps revitalize a dull complexion with gentle jojoba and carnauba wax exfoliators and skin-brightening ginseng and coffee. 

Buy online at Sephora ($20)

7. LEHALANI Kalima Cleansing Powder

One of Plug's personal favorites, this cleanser contains ultra-fine brown rice powder for gentle exfoliation, plus softening clays, hydrating coconut milk, soothing oatmeal, and antioxidant-rich tropical fruits like guava. Bonus: It smells absolutely divine and is gentle enough for daily use. 

Buy online at LEHALANI ($52)

Article continues below

Best body exfoliators and scrubs.

1. True Botanicals Resurfacing Body Mask

Featuring lactic acid and anti-inflammatory green tea and sandalwood oil, this full-body exfoliating mask works wonders smoothing skin from head to toe when applied before bed. Green tea also has potent antioxidant properties to help counteract free radical damage and stop the enzymes that attack collagen.

Buy online at True Botanicals ($48)

2. Skinceuticals Body Retexturing Treatment

This fragrance-free, full-body rough-skin fix was formulated specifically for dry and bumpy arms, legs, elbows, and knees. It contains hydroxyethyl urea, which helps promote skin cell turnover for gentle exfoliation, along with skin-brightening niacinamide and hydrating hyaluronic acid.

Buy online at Amazon ($55)

3. Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish

Sugar, a gentle abrasive, buffs bumpy arms and legs while coconut oil offers intense hydration for ultra-smooth, supple skin. Additional ingredients like Moroccan rose oil and rose clay help reduce inflammation and soften skin. Bonus: After using this scrub, you'll smell good enough to eat.

Buy online at Sephora ($36)

4. Astura Scrub The Day Away Cooling Cucumber

This scrub features finely ground salt hailing all the way from the Dead Sea—and, as a result, it's packed with over 20 healing minerals like magnesium. Combined with soothing aloe vera, cooling cucumber and peppermint oil, and nourishing jojoba and sweet almond oils, it's equal parts nourishing and relaxing.


Buy online at Amazon ($22)

5. Shea Moisture Bamboo Charcoal Body Scrub

This popular drugstore pick is one of the best full-body exfoliators for acne-prone skin, thanks to detoxifying charcoal, which helps draw out excess oil and dirt, and antimicrobial tea tree oil. Small, bead-like jojoba esters offer gentle natural exfoliation while jojoba oil and shea butter keep skin hydrated.

Buy online at Amazon ($10)

6. The Seaweed Bath Co. Exfoliating Detox Scrub

The exfoliating action of this scrub comes courtesy of finely ground walnut shell, while antioxidant-rich coffee and green tea extract, and vitamin- and mineral-rich bladderwrack seaweed from Maine deliver potent protection from free radical damage and inflammation.

Buy online at Amazon ($12)

7. Aveeno Positively Radiant Exfoliating Body Wash

Aveeno's exfoliating body wash is soap-free, dye-free, and hypoallergenic, making it a smart pick for nearly anyone who uses your shower. It contains finely ground walnut shell, along with antioxidant-rich soybean seed extract, making it gentle enough for everyday use. Even better? It's less than 10 bucks.

Buy online at Target ($7)

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Stephanie Eckelkamp Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-natural-exfoliators

Your article and new folder have been saved!