If your to-do list is a mile long, exfoliation is one of those skin care rituals that's likely taken the back burner. You cleanse, you moisturize, and once in a while you even do a face mask—isn't that enough? If your goal is optimally hydrated, naturally glowing skin, maybe not.

In its most basic definition, exfoliation is the process of removing dead skin cells from the outer layer of your skin, which can help immediately even out rough texture, boost circulation, and brighten your complexion. This is especially beneficial as we get older, since skin cell turnover rate slows dramatically, and exfoliation can help speed up that process.

But in addition to smoothing and brightening skin, exfoliation helps your other topical skin care products work more effectively, too. If we have a buildup of dead skin, "our beautiful hydrators and oils can't actually penetrate to get where they need to be," Britta Plug, holistic esthetician and mbg Collective member, recently told mbg. Because of this, "exfoliation is very important to improving the moisture levels in our skin."

Long-term benefits of exfoliation can also include increased collagen production and reduced appearance of fine lines. To reap these benefits, Plug recommends exfoliating a minimum of once per week, possibly more depending on the product (when in doubt, default to the directions on the label, she says). But before we dive into our product picks for the best exfoliators, you need to understand the two main types of exfoliation.