Looking to take your hair health and style to the next level? Look no further than a good leave-in conditioner. Not only will this product staple soften and condition hair with nutritious packed actives, but it can help seal in precious moisture post-shower, restyle hair between washes, tame pesky flyaways, and fight damage between deep-conditioning sessions.

Yes, leave-in treatments are do-it-all products of the highest order. Here, our 11 favorite natural and clean options.