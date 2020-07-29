A rinse-out conditioner is a lightweight conditioner that can be used daily and is meant to be washed out. This type of conditioner needs to have a lot of "slip," meaning very slippery, as it helps to detangle our curls. You can use this before you wash your hair if your hair is very tangled or matted.

However, be very gentle with your hair when it is wet, as it is most fragile then. This type of conditioner will hydrate your hair and help it to be less frizzy, as its purpose is to also smooth your cuticles and add softness. (Think of when you add softener to your clothes after washing them.)

A leave-in conditioner, on the other hand, locks the moisture in the hair strands for a longer period than a conditioner you rinse out. You might want to use this type of conditioner when you get your hair wet and after you shampoo. The role of these conditioners is to refortify the cuticle with a protective coating and add additional moisture to the cortex, allowing the hair to keep growing without breaking.

A leave-in conditioner is to be used after washing your hair to replenish and maintain moisture. They are not rinsed out and are useful for controlling frizz, detangling strands, and keeping curls smooth. These conditioners are normally light lotions, creams, or liquids. Leave-in sprays are also effective; they are easy to apply to the ends of hair that need special attention and protection for retaining length.