Author & healthy hair consultant

Sarah Roberts is a healthy hair consultant, educator, and passionate advocate for the overall health and well-being of Afro-textured hair. She is also the author of the book, You And Your Hair: The Ultimate Healthy Hair Masterclass for Afro Textured Hair. Sarah has a BA Hons in Applied Social Studies and is an Associate Member of "The Association of Registered Trichologist." Over the last 22 years, she has engaged with women and children to promote a positive sense of self-identity, emotional well-being, strength and resilience in the areas of positive parenting, healthy relationships and the development of self for personal growth and progression