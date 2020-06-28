You Can't Repair Damaged Hair. But Here's What You Can Do

Hair can dehydrate and quickly become damaged for many reasons. Some common causes are overprocessing and color-treating, which can both cause hair to lose moisture and eventually grow brittle if not conditioned continually to help stall more damage. Some hair type's have a cuticle that's naturally lifts easier, and thus are more prone to damage inherently. These hair types can become damaged from things like physical damage (brushing or styling) or overwashing. Ultimately, once damage has already happened, and it's irreversible.

Damaged hair has less elasticity and is prone to breakage and splitting. Split ends are absolutely not repairable and are very challenging to conceal, especially when there are a lot. Another downside to split ends? If they're not removed, the strand will split even farther, faster and unevenly as the hair grows.

Split ends, in a sense, infect hair. So if it's healthy hair you're after, the only real solution is to trim it regularly. If you're holding onto your split ends because you don't want to "lose your length," know that by not cutting your hair, you're actually contributing to thinner, less healthy-looking hair. Split ends can also be caused by silicone and product buildup, mechanical damage from harsh brushing, overexposure to the sun, and heat styling, so think twice before you whip out that blow dryer.

Lack of nutrients internally can also make hair more susceptible to breakage, so it's important to make sure your diet is full of hair-healthy foods.