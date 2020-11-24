It's one of the most frequently asked questions beauty experts receive, right up there with how often you should shampoo and how often you should wash your face: How often should you cut your hair? Because, sure, you know that regularly trimming your ends can help foster healthy hair growth, but how much is really necessary to speed things along?

Just like those other hard-hitting beauty queries, the answer is a resounding it depends. Some say four to six weeks—no questions asked—while others believe you can hold out for months, based on your style. And if you have bangs? Well, that's an entirely different timeline.

Below, we tapped hairstylists for all their haircut counsel.