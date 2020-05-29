Coarse hair is also often dry (see: the misunderstanding above). "It has the tendency to need extra moisture and also loses moisture quickly, while the ends dry and split much easier than other hair types," he says. Logically, this makes sense. If your hair strand has a wider width, it will require more oils to keep it conditioned—perhaps more oils than your scalp can naturally produce. Whereas someone who does not have coarse hair will likely have no problem keeping their strands hydrated—in fact, they might even complain about having greasy hair.