mindbodygreen

Close banner
Beauty

What Does Coarse Hair Mean? 1 Easy Trick To Know If You Have It + Care Tips From Pros

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
women with curly hair drinking coffee

Image by Victor Torres / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 29, 2020 — 22:18 PM

Hair comes with a lot of descriptors and variables: Straight versus curly, fine versus thick, dense versus thin, frizzy versus smooth, poofy versus flat, oh how the list goes on. One that is often misunderstood is coarse hair—people tend to think of course hair as anything that's brittle or rough. And why dryness can certainly be a signifier, it's not the definition of coarse hair. What does it mean to have coarse hair, how can you tell, and what can you do about it? Our explainer. 

What is coarse hair?

Simply: “Coarse hair is the type of hair texture with the widest diameter of hair strands,” says celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis, brand ambassador for new natural brand Better Natured. “It’s not just wavy or curly hair, but straight hair can be coarse as well.”

Coarse hair is also notorious for being dry (see: the misunderstanding above). “It has the tendency to need extra moisture and also loses moisture quickly, while the ends dry and split much easier than other hair types,” he says. Logically, this makes sense. If your hair strand has a wider width, it will require more oils to keep it conditioned—perhaps more oils than your scalp can naturally produce. Whereas someone who does not have coarse hair, they’ll likely have no problem keeping their strands hydrated—in fact, they might even complain about having greasy hair. 

Of course, anyone can have dry hair. And dryness can be the result of a number of factors including climate, your scalp, products, and so on. So if you can't simply use moisture-levels as a decipher, how can you actually know if you have coarse hair?

Article continues below

How to test for coarse hair.

You don’t need to run to a hairstylist to help you identify if your strands are coarse—it’s very easy to do a self test: “Pick up a strand of hair, if you can't feel it you have fine hair. If you can feel the texture you have coarse hair,” says celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood, who is a brand stylist partner for clean brand FEKKAI. If you’re still having trouble, compare it to a standard thread of fabric. If it’s thicker than that, you have coarse hair. 

What can you do if you have coarse hair?

Since one of the main pain points of coarse hair is dryness, you should focus on hydration. “I like to use thicker products on coarse hair because it tends to be more dry,” says Wood. “You want to hydrate the hair because it will result in more shine. I use oils, creams, butters and balms.”

Look for hydrating shampoos and thick, emollient conditioners and masks in the shower (“Because it needs more moisture, it’s a great idea to incorporate that from the first steps of styling, which is in the shower,” says Francis), opt for hydrating leave-ins, and seal in moisture with natural oils. Now the specifics of these products will depend on your exact type—from straight to curly—as different strand patterns have different needs.

For example, someone with coarse straight hair should look for products that have softening properties that allow for a movement and breathability, while those with curls should look for products that have more hold to amplify their ringlets. For more guidance, check out how to air dry your hair

Article continues below

The takeaway. 

Variety is the spice of life—and hair apparently. If you've got it, not to worry: Just load up on moisturizers.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Look Sculpted: The Simple Hack To Depuff Your Face In Less Than 5 Minutes

Jamie Schneider
Look Sculpted: The Simple Hack To Depuff Your Face In Less Than 5 Minutes
Home

Empaths, Listen Up: 7 Ways To Make Your Home Feel Calm Amid The Chaos

Tanya Carroll Richardson
Empaths, Listen Up: 7 Ways To Make Your Home Feel Calm Amid The Chaos
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Fire Up The Vagus Nerve To Support Immunity, From An MD

Jason Wachob
3 Ways To Fire Up The Vagus Nerve To Support Immunity, From An MD
Integrative Health

This Is Where Stress Lights Up In Our Brains, According To New Study

Sarah Regan
This Is Where Stress Lights Up In Our Brains, According To New Study
Personal Growth

Do You Bear The Brunt Of Emotional Labor? Here's What It May Look Like

Sarah Regan
Do You Bear The Brunt Of Emotional Labor? Here's What It May Look Like
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

How This Citrusy Essential Oil Can Be Used In Your Well-Being Routine

Jennifer Chesak
How This Citrusy Essential Oil Can Be Used In Your Well-Being Routine
Integrative Health

The 5 Nonnegotiables Of A Healthy Quarantine, Doctor Approved

Emma Loewe
The 5 Nonnegotiables Of A Healthy Quarantine, Doctor Approved
Spirituality

Horoscope Obsessed? It Might Be Time To Read Up On Vedic Astrology Too

Sarah Regan
Horoscope Obsessed? It Might Be Time To Read Up On Vedic Astrology Too
Personal Growth

6 Mental Health Lessons We Can't Forget After Lockdown Lifts

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
6 Mental Health Lessons We Can't Forget After Lockdown Lifts
Motivation

These Sneakers Will Make You *Even* More Excited To Go Out For A Run

Kristine Thomason
These Sneakers Will Make You *Even* More Excited To Go Out For A Run
Personal Growth

Greens, Down Dog & The Harmonica: The Morning Routine This Yogi Swears By

Olessa Pindak
Greens, Down Dog & The Harmonica: The Morning Routine This Yogi Swears By
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-does-coarse-hair-mean

Your article and new folder have been saved!