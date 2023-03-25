Bleach and chemical dyes can damage the hair over time: "When the hair is overprocessed, past its breaking point, the hair's bonds can be easily damaged and become extremely dried out," celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons previously told mbg. If your gorgeous color could use some coddling, try folding a color-safe hair mask into your routine.

dpHUE is known for their high-quality, color-enhancing offerings, and their apple cider vinegar-infused hair mask definitely fits the bill: It helps seal down the hair’s cuticle to enhance shine, and provides essential fatty acids and antioxidants to moisturize and strengthen strands.

What our tester says.

“I often find myself gravitating towards really dense hair masks,” says mbg beauty director Alexandra Engler. “Mentally I connect thick with it must be working. But the reality of it is that I have fine hair fibers, and really thick products tend to weigh my hair down. So I'm left to find light hair products that are able to be just as effective at delivering nutrients and hydration. This is truly one of my favorites. My hair feels so soft and weightless after using it. Plus, it helps bring vibrancy back to my hair—as someone who has spent many years color-treating their strands, I need as much help as I can get.”