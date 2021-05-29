If there's one thing that can make having a good hair day nigh impossible it's dealing with hair breakage. If you find that your strands are dry, brittle, and practically snapping in the blink of an eye, you're probably desperately searching for the solution for how to stop hair breakage fast. And thankfully, the answer is simple: You have to find out the cause of your hair breakage and address it there.

And since the infatuation with hot tools, dye jobs, and chemical processing is constantly on the rise, don't fret; you're not alone in dealing with your hair breakage. It's actually more common than we think.

That's why we tapped two hair experts to get the scoop on hair breakage, what it is, why it happens, and how to stop it ASAP.