 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
If You've Got Wavy Ends & Flat Roots, You Need To Try This Air-Dry Hack

If You've Got Wavy Ends & Flat Roots, You Need To Try This Air-Dry Hack

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Silicones In Shampoo, Conditioner, And Hair Care: Bad For Hair Health Or Overreactioon?

Image by Todor Tsvetkov / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 12, 2022 — 18:34 PM

For those with textured hair, "heatless curls" often entail your everyday air-dry. But if you have a looser strand pattern, like 2A or 2B waves (i.e., fairly straight roots with wavy ends), you may need a little extra help adding body and structure. 

If this sounds like a familiar scenario, you may find success with this easy solution: I recently stumbled across Crown Affair founder Dianna Cohen's air-dry hack on TikTok and was floored by her perfectly tousled and bouncy beach waves—she honestly looks like she just stepped out of a blowout. Ahead, find exactly how to nail her "clip and twist" method. 

How to master the clip & twist air-dry technique.

As with any air-dry, you'll want to first form the strands with nourishing, hydrating products. Although, if you have looser waves, you'll want to towel-dry your hair a bit before reaching for a lightweight styling product to secure more volume (as opposed to those with defined curls, who will want to apply products on sopping-wet locks). Cohen uses a soft microfiber towel to absorb extra moisture—these provide less friction on the strands than traditional terry cloth, which minimizes frizz.

For her stylers, she applies two pumps of leave-in conditioner and a hair oil (both from Crown Affair, of course) from mid-lengths to ends, and uses the brand's wide-tooth comb to gently detangle her tresses. "Your hair as a fiber is super vulnerable when it's wet," she says, so be patient during this process—no need to hack your way through knots and snarls. 

Once your hair is aptly hydrated and detangled, it's time to clip: Grab the two front sections of your hair in both hands and twist them away from your face. Wrap both sections around your head and secure the ends with a small to medium hair clip at the back of your head, kind of like you're creating a half-up, half-down style. Make sure the clip locks firmly in place.

Next, gather the rest of your hair and split it into two sections. Twist each section with both hands, again twisting away from your face. Clip the ends in front of your face and let the strands hang (you might look like you have a long wizard beard for the time being, but a funky 'do is the price we pay for salon-quality heatless waves). "When you're twisting the bottom, make sure you get all of that hair in," Cohen adds, or the forgotten strands might fall limp. If you have denser hair, she says feel free to split the bottom sections into four instead of two—you'll just need an extra hair clip to secure it in place. 

Then all you have to do is try to keep still while your hair dries; for Cohen, that takes 45 minutes or so, but you may have to spend more or less time with the clips depending on your hair's porosity and dry time. Once her hair is about 90% dry, Cohen removes the clips, shakes out her strands, and allows her hair to dry the final rest of the way. 

The result? Cohen's waves are fluffy and full of body, with a little extra definition in the front pieces. Seriously, it looks like she took a curling wand to her strands. If you find the viral sock-curling method a bit too defined for your liking (it typically delivers a tighter barrel curl), you'll love this easy technique—it offers perfect, low-key beach waves. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Cohen's "clip and twist" air-dry method is great for those with loose waves hoping to define their strand pattern. I haven't yet seen this trick on curlier hair types (curly heads might want to gravitate toward hair plopping or flexirods for more defined ringlets, anyway), but if you regularly twist your strands to create an impression on the hair, you might find success.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It

Jamie Schneider
This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It
Home

Keep This On Your Desk To Transform Your Workspace Into A Self-Care Sanctuary

Hannah Frye
Keep This On Your Desk To Transform Your Workspace Into A Self-Care Sanctuary
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Functional Food

6 Cheap Meal Delivery Services That'll Save You Time & Money

Lindsay Boyers
6 Cheap Meal Delivery Services That'll Save You Time & Money
Integrative Health

8 Reviewers Say This Probiotic Helps Reduce Bloating & Gas Like No Other

Merrell Readman
8 Reviewers Say This Probiotic Helps Reduce Bloating & Gas Like No Other
Love

Is Someone Gaslighting You? 28 Ways To Spot This Form Of Manipulation

Sarah Regan
Is Someone Gaslighting You? 28 Ways To Spot This Form Of Manipulation
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

You're Probably Pooping Wrong: This Tip From A Pelvic Floor PT May Help

Merrell Readman
You're Probably Pooping Wrong: This Tip From A Pelvic Floor PT May Help
Spirituality

A Rare Supermoon Is Coming & This Is What Astrologers Want You To Know

Sarah Regan
A Rare Supermoon Is Coming & This Is What Astrologers Want You To Know
Integrative Health

Why Valerian Won't Help You Sleep Through The Night + What To Try Instead

Emma Loewe
Why Valerian Won't Help You Sleep Through The Night + What To Try Instead
Integrative Health

This Supplement Turns Down The Volume On Stress: 5 Reasons It's So Effective

Emma Loewe
This Supplement Turns Down The Volume On Stress: 5 Reasons It's So Effective
Integrative Health

A Nutrition PhD Debunks This Common (& Fear-Inducing) Omega-3 Myth

Jamie Schneider
A Nutrition PhD Debunks This Common (& Fear-Inducing) Omega-3 Myth
Integrative Health

Do Your Joints Need TLC? Try This To Promote Anti-Inflammatory Activity

Morgan Chamberlain
Do Your Joints Need TLC? Try This To Promote Anti-Inflammatory Activity
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/clip-and-twist-air-dry-hack

Your article and new folder have been saved!