Let's chat a bit about the traditional towel twist, shall we? You might want to think twice before wrapping your wet hair up in a terry cloth towel: Those traditional fabrics typically have raised fibers that can actually rough up the hair cuticle and cause frizz. Take it from texture specialist and artistic director at Matrix, Michelle O'Connor: "Traditional towels take too much moisture out of the hair," she says. And if there's one thing curls need to look soft and frizz-free, it's moisture. Not to mention, you can experience some physical breakage if you're constantly stretching your strands inside a towel twist; as you may know, your hair is most vulnerable when wet—a rough towel wrap can quite literally become the definition of wear and tear.

Enter, hair plopping: A technique using none other than a T-shirt to gently absorb any excess water. Essentially, it's all in the name—you simply plop your hair on the top of your head for it to dry inside the tee. It also simultaneously scrunches your strands, so you can achieve voluminous, defined curls, sans frizz. A dream, no?