Do You Have Frizzy Waves & Volume In All The Wrong Places? Read This

2B hair can be glorious. But if you're not using the right products every day, it can turn into a messy bun or hat day. Again, we can't stress enough that everyone's holy grail product is going to vary. Not only do you have to consider whether a product delivers on its claims, but you may find that the texture or scent—or the fact that it costs too much for how much product you need to use—could make it a dud. With that in mind, if you're trying to get started on building a hair care regimen that produces consistent results, consider checking out these starter picks.