The Full Guide To Caring For Coily + Curly Hair (It Covers Everything!)

There are so many different hair types out there, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed. And this is especially true when you wade into the world of waves and curls. In particular, we're highlighting those Type 4 heads. Type 4 is one of four main hair types and is most closely associated with coily curls and the natural hair movement.

As natural hair continues to grow in mainstream prominence, it only makes sense to take a deep dive into the curly world and learn more about one of the three subcategories for Type 4 hair—Type 4a. Whether you're just beginning to transition to natural hair or find yourself caring for a child with this hair type, consider this a crash course on the basics of Type 4a hair.