Splashed across the front of this packing is the sentence, “The best darn leave-in conditioner period!” And well, they’re not lying. This super hydrating conditioner uses the power of aloe, soybean, pumpkin seed extract, marine plants, and more to flood the hair fiber with moisture. If you’re reading this and are getting anxious that it might weigh down your strands, rest assured that it has this really lovely jelly texture that thins out to be ultra-lightweight.

What our tester says:

I have been using this leave-in for several years now—I always make sure I have a bottle in my cabinet. I think you can see from the photo that this bottle is well worn. It has the juiciest texture, but my strands never feel goopy or limp. Just happily hydrated! I use it on damp hair just out of the shower, midshaft down. My roots get oily quickly, so I personally avoid putting it all over, but if you find that you need it by all means.