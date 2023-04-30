Whenever I write about curly hair, I’m often reminded of something curly hair expert Danielle Malary once told me. I think it’s quite beautiful, and think it sets the tone for this hair care guide so I’d like to share it with you.

"Curls are not made to be perfect. People have so many different curl patterns that grow out of their head that go in all different directions. Once I learned that about my own hair, it helped me embrace the chaos in life. It helped me embrace the differences and diversity of everything," she said on an episode of my podcast Clean Beauty School. "So when I look at curls, it's not just the hair itself; it's a spiritual experience of just embracing every part of who you are."

Caring for your curls is about embracing their uniqueness: It’s about playing around with different products, techniques, and looks. And if you’re in the market for new products to help enhance their shape, keep them hydrated, smooth down the cuticle, or protect the fiber, we’ve got you covered.