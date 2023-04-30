The 15 Best Curly Hair Products — From Shampoos & Conditioners To Stylers
Whenever I write about curly hair, I’m often reminded of something curly hair expert Danielle Malary once told me. I think it’s quite beautiful, and think it sets the tone for this hair care guide so I’d like to share it with you.
"Curls are not made to be perfect. People have so many different curl patterns that grow out of their head that go in all different directions. Once I learned that about my own hair, it helped me embrace the chaos in life. It helped me embrace the differences and diversity of everything," she said on an episode of my podcast Clean Beauty School. "So when I look at curls, it's not just the hair itself; it's a spiritual experience of just embracing every part of who you are."
Caring for your curls is about embracing their uniqueness: It’s about playing around with different products, techniques, and looks. And if you’re in the market for new products to help enhance their shape, keep them hydrated, smooth down the cuticle, or protect the fiber, we’ve got you covered.
How we picked
Variety
There are a wide range of curl types—from s-turn waves to tight coils. Not only that, but folks often have multiple curl patterns on their head and curls tend to change shape with time. This is all to say, there are a lot of unique needs when we talk about curl care—and we tried to address many of them here. We’ll continue to add to the story as new, exciting products come out as well.
High-quality ingredients
We have high standards for the ingredients we put on our bodies, and these formulas come loaded with nutrient-dense botanicals and effective synthetics.
Tried & tested
The products here have been vetted by me for ingredients and formula, as well as tested by myself, our team, or trusted professionals. We also take user reviews into account, as they can offer insights into how folks use them day-to-day.
Meets the needs of curly hair
Curly strands tend to be more delicate—so it’s important that whatever product you use, some element of the formula is designed to care for the integrity of your hair. These products provide hydration, antioxidant protection, protein-rejuvenation, and more.
The best curly hair products of 2023
Best styler overall: Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Conditioner
Pros
- 95% naturally-derived blend
- Subtle, but enjoyable natural fragrance
Cons
- May not offer as much frizz control as other products — I suggest pairing it with another leave-in if you still struggle with this issue
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeSilicone freeSulfate freeNatural fragrance
Hair type:Type 2Type 3Type 4
Ingredient highlights:Amino acidsAvocado oilMollis leaf extractTomato fruit fermentQuinoa extract
A high-quality leave-in curl cream is a foundation product. Think of this as your daily facial moisturizer: a core part of the routine, keeps hair hydrated and defined, and can be paired with other target curl formulas or used on its own. The blend uses rice amino acids for strength, avocado oil for moisture and shine, and botanical extracts for curl definition.
Best hydrating leave-in: Miss Jessie’s Leave-In Condish
Pros
- Light, jelly texture that spreads thin or layers for whatever your moisture needs are
- A great primer for styling products
- Kelp & spirulina provide antioxidant properties
Cons
- Uses an undisclosed fragrance
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeSilicone freeSulfate freeUndisclosed fragrance
Hair type:Type 2Type 3Type 4
Ingredient highlights:Pumpkin seed extractAloeSoybean extractKelpSpirulina
Splashed across the front of this packing is the sentence, “The best darn leave-in conditioner period!” And well, they’re not lying. This super hydrating conditioner uses the power of aloe, soybean, pumpkin seed extract, marine plants, and more to flood the hair fiber with moisture. If you’re reading this and are getting anxious that it might weigh down your strands, rest assured that it has this really lovely jelly texture that thins out to be ultra-lightweight.
What our tester says:
I have been using this leave-in for several years now—I always make sure I have a bottle in my cabinet. I think you can see from the photo that this bottle is well worn. It has the juiciest texture, but my strands never feel goopy or limp. Just happily hydrated! I use it on damp hair just out of the shower, midshaft down. My roots get oily quickly, so I personally avoid putting it all over, but if you find that you need it by all means.
best shampoo: L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Curls No Build-Up Micellar Shampoo
Pros
- Transforming texture that starts off a liquid, then builds to an airy foam when worked into the scalp
- Nozzle packaging makes it easy for use
Cons
- Doesn’t clarify whether it’s vegan, cruelty free, nor disclose fragrance info
Considerations:Silicone freeSulfate freeUndisclosed fragrance
Hair type:Any
Ingredient highlights:Micellar waterHyaluronic acidSalicylic acidCastor oil
The sulfate-free formula uses micellar water and salicylic acid to lift off buildup and sebum on the scalp; then the hyaluronic acid and castor oil help lock in long-lasting moisture for the skin and hair. This means it’s non-stripping or drying for fragile curls—and can aid in moisture retention and even growth.(Read more about castor oil for hair growth here.) The result is a refreshed scalp and bouncy defined curls.
What our tester says:
I love micellar water in shampoos—such a smart ingredient to utilize for the scalp. Micellar water is able to dissolve oil and debris without drying out the hair. My natural hair toggles between wavy and curly (I’m about 2b to 3b), and is very dry and breakage prone, so I’m always looking for formulas that aren’t too harsh just like this one. Bonus: The nozzle applicator makes it so easy to apply directly to the scalp, which can sometimes be a challenge when you have densely packed hair. It starts off watery (almost like a rinse) but then builds to a very light foam. I love it so much it made our list of the best shampoos for hair growth, too.
Best Co-Wash: Innersense Hydrating Hair Bath
Pros
- Gentle texture and ingredients are suitable for even the most fragile of hair
- Loaded with antioxidant rich botanical oils
- Comes in multiple sizes—Including a 2 OZ one for travel & testing
Cons
- Most folks will need to pair it with the occasional clarifying shampoo as not to get accumulated buildup
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeSilicone freeSulfate freeNatural fragrance
Hair type:Type 3Type 4
Ingredient highlights:Soybean extractCleary sageTamanuJojoba oilPlant-derived surfactnats
Co-washing (or conditioner washing) is a style of hair and scalp cleansing that uses hydrating, gentle washes in place of conventional shampoos. This hair bath has a creamy texture that cleanse the scalp with clary sage and plant-derived surfactants, and then infuses the hair fiber with hydrating nutrients. However, we must note that most folks who co-wash will need to do a deep clean occasionally with a clarifying shampoo—it will vary how often, but the range is usually once a week to every other week.
Best conditioner: Pattern Heavy Conditioner
Pros
- Has 3 additional sister formulas: Lightweight for fine hair, Medium for waves/curls, and Intensive for tight coils
- Comes in 3 different sizes, including a 3 OZ size for travel & testing
- At 13 Fl Oz, you get a lot of bang for your buck
Cons
- Contains some silicones (if you avoid them altogether, although they do look to be water soluble so you won’t run as high of risk of buildup
- Not vegan
Considerations:Cruelty freeSulfate freeSafe synthetic scent
Hair type:Type 3Type 4
Ingredient highlights:Avocado oilSafflower oilShea butter
Here, we’re highlighting the heavy conditioner, but consider all four of the conditioners by Pattern to have made the cut. What’s so genius about this collection is that there are four distinct formulas that address common concerns had by curly haired folks from a wide range of types. For example, the lightweight conditioner is for those with fine hair and uses rosemary and biotin for hair growth. This option uses thick, dense botanicals like avocado oil and shea butter for loads of hydration. Grab one that suits you best, or opt for multiple and switch it up depending on your specific needs.
Best mask: Fable & Mane HoliRoots Repairing Hair Mask
Pros
- Mango seed butter is a natural source of vitamin C and E which can help hair deal with free radicals
Cons
- I enjoyed the scent, but if you’re sensitive to fragrance at all, you might want to avoid it. Personally, I don’t use fragrance on my face, but am fine with it in hair products.
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeSilicone freeSulfate freeNatural fragranceSafe synthetic scent
Hair type:Any
Ingredient highlights:AloeJojoba oilSafflower oilShea butterCoconut creamBananaMango seed butterCocoa seed butterTumeric
This is like a superfood smoothie for your strands: The blend contains coconut cream, banana, mango seed butter, cocoa seed butter, aloe, turmeric, and a bouquet of botanical oils. Combined these feed the hair fiber loads of nutrients, like vitamin C, E, fatty acids, humectants, and more. With consistent use, hair looks fuller and feels oh-so-smooth.
What our reviewer says:
“After plowing my way through a jar of this (I go through conditioners like it’s my job, which I guess it kind of is), my hair felt soft, touchable, and springy. I really enjoyed the medium-to-thick bodied consistency: It’s a rich, creamy texture that glides over the strands effortlessly, which not for nothing, makes applying it to strands in the shower seamless.”
Best oil: Melanin Haircare Multi-Use Pure Oil Blend
Pros
- Great for both skin and hair
- Pro tip: Use a small amount on the brows to encourage brow growth, too!
Cons
- Some complaints of the smell
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeSilicone freeSulfate freeFragrance free
Hair type:Any
Ingredient highlights:Avocado oilArgan oilBaobab seed oilSage oilVitamin E
Everyone needs a multitasking oil in their hair and body care arsenal. This option contains a cocktail of argan, baobab seed, sage oil, and more—and is ideal for strands, scalp, and body. Here’s why: It’s lightweight and fast absorbing so it won’t feel greasy, it’s packed with free-radical fighting antioxidants, and it will seal in hydration head-to-toe. A healthy hair bonus: Sage oil can encourage circulation at the hair follicle, thus improving growth!
Best scalp treatment: Sunday II Sunday Soothe Me Daily Scalp Serum
Pros
- Reduces the appearance of flakes by up to 54% in 28 days
- Great for refreshing hair styles between wash days or when wearing braids
Cons
- In order for it to be effective, you really need to massage it into the scalp (read: don’t just apply it and let it sit there)
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeUndisclosed fragrance
Hair type:Type 2Type 3Type 4
Ingredient highlights:PeppermintBio-marine active
Skin is skin–including your scalp. It’s so important to keep your scalp calm, hydrated, and clean so there’s an optimal environment for healthy hair growth. To do so, this scalp serum is a fantastic tool to have in your toolkit. The daily treatment can be used between washes to balance sebum, reduce itchiness and flakes, calm skin, ease inflammation, and stimulate hair growth. It’s also great to use post workouts for a hair refresh when your roots are feeling weighed-down and sweaty.
Best mousse: Moroccanoil Curl Control Mousse
Pros
- Strong hold but light finish
- Argan oil is high in vitamin E
Cons
- Not vegan, if you adhere to a strict vegan lifestyle
- Contains castor-oil derived silicones, if you avoid silicones all together
Considerations:Cruelty freeSulfate freeFragrance free
Hair type:Type 3Type 4
Ingredient highlights:Argan oil
Looking for bouncy, light-as-air curls? Mousse is going to be your very dear friend. The finished style never appears crunchy—just soft and healthy curls here. It uses a blend of argan oil, hydrolyzed vegetable proteins, and coconut-derived surfactants to condition strands, avoid frizz and static, and get longwear hold.
Best gel: Bread Beauty Supply Hair Gel
Pros
- Layers well with other products
- Fresh, citrus scent that naturally comes from that antioxidant-rich botanical Yuzu Extract
- Medium to strong hold
Cons
- While those with waves can use it, it’s too strong of a hold for those who want undone, beachy waves
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeSilicone freeNatural fragrance
Hair type:Type 2Type 3Type 4
Ingredient highlights:Yuzu extractSnow mushroomRed algae
For super defined curls and coils, opt for this high-performance hold gel. The water-based gel is infused with several extracts to support hair health while achieving your desired style: Yuzu extract contains potassium and antioxidants, snow mushroom provides moisture, and red algae smooths the hair cuticle. The best part about this gel, however, is how multifunctional it is: It can give you everything from glossy wet curls to soft, fluffy curls depending on your technique and other styling products.
Best defining curl cream : Living Proof Curl Definer
Pros
- You can use it all on it’s own or pair it with other styling products
- The peptide in the formula can improve hair strength and elasticity
Cons
- Not vegan and contains undisclosed fragrance ingredients
Considerations:Cruelty freeSilicone freeSulfate freeUndisclosed fragrance
Hair type:Type 3
Ingredient highlights:Shea butterPeptidesSqualane
Keep your curls hydrated, bouncy, and intact with this silky cream. The star of the show is a patent-pending technology that improves manageability and structure with your curls—so they appear soft while staying in well-defined groupings and ringlets. The texture is so easy to comb through the hair, so you can evenly distribute it throughout from root to tip.
Best elongating curl cream: Mizani True Textures Coil Stretching & Styling Curl Cream
Pros
- Contains castor oil, which anecdotally is known for hair growth
- Great for wash-and-go styles
Cons
- Not cruelty free or vegan
Considerations:Natural fragranceSafe synthetic scent
Hair type:Type 3Type 4
Ingredient highlights:Castor oilShea butterCoconut oilOlive oilSea moss
For those who want definition, separation, and help elongating the curl, this cream was specifically designed for those with hair types 3C to 4C who are looking for some stretch in the curl pattern. Not only that, but the botanical ingredients—like castor oil, shea butter, coconut oil, and sea moss—provide free radical protection for your delicate curls.
Best curl refresher: Ceremonia Açaí Curl Refresher Hair Style Revitalizing Mist
Pros
- The botanical ingredients are rich in antioxidants to help protect hair from free radical damage (which can age hair!)
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeSilicone freeSulfate freeSafe synthetic scent
Hair type:Type 3Type 4
Ingredient highlights:Avocado oilAloeAcai oil
Between washes, having a refresher to bring some life back into curls is essential. This fine mist uses the hydrating power of aloe vera, a superstar humectant that will help revitalize style. It also contains avocado oil for conditioning and acai oil to add a shot of shine. Spirits this all over for a total refresh, or just spot treat areas that might need extra oomph (like, for example, the side of the head you slept on.)
Best for taming frizz: Adwoa Beauty Melonberry Vitamin C Frizz Fighting Hair Gel
Pro
- Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can provide antioxidant protection (and improve scalp health!)
- Won't leave curls crunchy or stiff
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeSilicone freeSulfate freeUndisclosed fragrance
Hair type:Type 2Type 3Type 4
Ingredient highlights:AloeSqualaneVitamin CStrawberry seed oil
Frizz happens when the cuticle is raised—thus pushing individual strands apart. Frizz-control products work by laying that cuticle flat, and keeping it sealed throughout the day. And this formula does it to perfection with its cocktail of squalane, strawberry seed oil, and other botanical oils.
What our reviewer says:
“I have dense yet fine 2c waves. Translation? My individual strands are quite thin, yet I have a lot of them. This also makes me a very high-maintenance hair styler shopper: I need a strong enough hold to define all those strands, yet a too-rich formula will weigh them down in a snap. This adwoa gel is my Goldilocks—it leaves my waves fluffy and bouncy, never frizzy. It also gives off the most incredible aroma; I pair it with the Melonberry Hair Milk, and I swear my hair smells like strawberry fields.” — Jamie Schneider, mindbodygreen beauty editor
Best detangler: Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Detangler & Air Dry
Pros
- Lightweight, fast-absorbing spray that won’t contribute to buildup
- Easy to apply
- Silicone free
Cons
- Not cruelty free, vegan and contains an undisclosed fragrance
Considerations:Silicone freeSulfate freeUndisclosed fragrance
Hair type:Any
Ingredient highlights:AloeVitamin E
This is perhaps an obvious statement, but curls tangle easily. To gently comb through your hair, a high-quality detangler is in order. This spray combines aloe vera and vitamin E to nourish the strands, as you work through them.
What to consider when choosing a product
As anyone with curly hair knows, picking a curly hair product isn’t just about curl type or desired outcome. So much goes into what makes our hair unique, including porosity, density, length, and what chemical processes we’ve done. Here, some things to keep in mind while shopping.
Hair type
Curl type refers to the shape of your curl pattern. It ranges from type 2A and 2B (loose waves) to 4C (tight coils), and everything in between. Broadly, curl types fall into three major types which are type 2 waves, type 3 curls, and type 4 kinks and coils.
Within each type, there are three unique subtypes. So, for example, type 4 will have type 4A (densely packed coils), type 4B (zigzag curls), and type 4C (miniature spirals).
Most folks have several patterns on their head, and these can change with time, too. Want help deciphering your own curl pattern at this moment in time? Take our curl-type quiz.
Porosity.
Porosity refers to how the hair cuticle retains water in it’s pores (hence the name.) The spectrum ranges from high to low.
Low porosity hair will mean the cuticle is tightly packed, which means the hair fiber doesn't easily absorb moisture but will take longer to try when wet because it holds on to water it does have. High porosity means that the cuticle is loosely packed (aka more porous).
You can also fall somewhere in the middle. Learn about how to identify your porosity here.
Density
Hair density, or how closely your hair follicles are packed together, will influence your hair care routine, too. High density hair is often thought of as “thick or full,” while low density hair is thin.
Full hair usually requires more product (due to the simple fact that there’s more hair), but can also be more challenging to clean and may experience buildup more often. Those with full hair often look for products that offer smoothness and control.
Thin hair will get oily faster, may have flat roots, and often needs to be cleaned more. Those with thin hair will likely want volumizing products that won’t weigh down the root.
Length & length goals
It’s not just how long your hair is, it’s how long you want it to be (if you’re looking for growth at all.)
When you have longer hair, it tends to stretch the curl pattern out due to the weight of the hair. For some people, this is wanted! For others, not so much. If you find that your curl pattern is loosening with your added inches, look for products with more control and hold.
As for length goals, there are many things you can do to encourage healthy hair growth. Here’s our guide to growing hair faster, as well as hair growth products you may want to consider as well.
The state of your scalp
Chemical & heat damage
Heat styling and chemical processes can damage the hair fiber. Given curly hair is already breakage prone as it is, this may prove to be more of a challenge. These can cause breakage, frizz, dryness, and even lead to changes in your curl pattern.
It’s also not to say that these are off limits, just be mindful of the potential cautions that come with them and work with a professional who cares for the health of your hair, so they’re only recommending things that won’t cause harm.
Lifestyle and environmental considerations
There are a lot of other factors that influence your precious curls: Weather, environment, nutrition, mental health, hormones, and so much more all play a factor in healthy hair growth. Some of it is in your control; other factors aren't—just be mindful of what you can and do your best.
Building out a hair care routine takes time, patience, and dedication. Want more intel on how to do so? Check out our guide to caring for curly hair.
FAQ
How can I bring out my natural curls?
To bring out your natural curls, apply a hydrating curl cream while the hair is still wet. This will not only care for your strands, but adds some helpful definition to your natural curls. From there, you can choose to air dry or gently diffuse the hair.
Is mousse or gel better for curly hair?
Both gel and mousse formulas are great for curly hair—they just have different outcomes. Mousse products tend to be lighter-hold and give an airy, bouncy finish. They’re also better for folks with thinner hair, as they won’t weigh down the roots. Gels tend to come with a stronger hold, so they’re more suited for those looking for control and definition.
About the reviewer
I'm 32 and have wavy-to-curly hair. Depending on how I style it, it ranges from type 2b to 3a. When I was younger, the curl pattern was much tighter, but thanks to years of color-treating and heat damage, I've lost some of the original texture. I have fine strands and have dealt with hair loss over the last several years, so the density has gotten thinner. Why should you trust me? I've been the beauty director at mindbodygreen for over three years, with a decade of experience in media and beauty reporting. In this time, I've tried thousands of products and have spoken to countless experts about hair health, ingredients, and product formulations.
The takeaway
Finding the right product for you takes some work. But these products are known to be the best of the best, so they’re a great place to start. If you’re looking for more products for your precious strands, check out our favorite hair masks.