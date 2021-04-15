When it comes to our hair, we hear a lot about color, cut, porosity, type, and length. But one factor that’s commonly overlooked is hair density. And if we’re being completely honest, that’s probably because most of us have no idea what hair density actually is. Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Though often misunderstood, hair density is actually important. There’s high hair density, medium hair density, and low hair density. And the truth is, it affects the way we care for and style our hair—and gives us a deeper look into the appearance of our locks.

To help solve the mystery, we talked to hair experts to get the scoop on hair density, what it is, and why it matters. Keep reading to learn more.