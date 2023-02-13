Any dermatologist will tell you to shop for skin care for your unique skin type. See those with hypersensitive dry skin will have a completely different lineup than those who are oily and acne-prone. This same nuanced approach should be taken with your hair care as well.

The first step: Find out your hair type (a quick quiz here if needed). After that, you’ll want to read up on your hair type care tips—for the 3b folks, we’ve got you covered below. Time to enter the world of curls.