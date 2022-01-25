Calling All Curly Girls: This Is Your Full Guide To Type 3C Hair

The world of curly hair is a diverse one. While some people might have loose corkscrew curls, others might look much tighter. And don’t get us started on shrinkage—which can be the bane of every natural head out there! One of the first steps towards creating an effective hair care routine is to not only understand your hair type but create habits that bring out the best in your hair.

Bad hair days don’t have to be frequent, and a good routine can make those days far and few between. From pineappling to make a fresh style last, to better understanding the chemistry behind your hair, whether you’re newly transitioning into the natural life or caring for someone with 3C hair, here’s everything you need to know to create the perfect curl-poppin’ 3C hair routine.