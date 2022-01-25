Calling All Curly Girls: This Is Your Full Guide To Type 3C Hair

3C hair is the curliest of the Type 3 group and can often be mistaken for 3B or 4A depending on how it's styled. While typified by a well-defined curl pattern and corkscrew shape, 3C heads need to focus on moisture retention to bring out the best in their curls. Best practices for this hair type tend to fall in line with general guidance given to all natural hair types. However, this group can often opt for wash 'n' go's as a go-to solution or invest in a good curling hairbrush if enhanced definition is desired. For more product picks, here are mbg's favorite products for curly hair.