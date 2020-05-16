When you think of skin and hair products, perhaps bedding doesn’t come to mind. You likely think of serums and tonics, or even hot tools or facial rollers. But think about it: Your face and hair touch your pillowcase for multiple hours a night, every night. That’s a lot of contact; arguably more than anything else. That’s why silk pillowcases have become so very popular for beauty-minded folk: They provide the best environment for your beauty sleep.

While sleeping on fabrics like cotton or linen certainly isn’t going to ruin your skin or hair, they’re not the best fabrics for them either. Cotton or linen are porous and therefore rougher fabrics. For hair, this means the fabric can snag and pull at hairs, trigger physical damage, lift up the cuticle, and cause frizz. This is especially problematic for those with curly hair, which is already prone to all of these issues. For skin, this means the fabrics more readily absorb sebum, bacteria, and even your precious skin care products (silk and satin, on the other hand, is a more repellent fabric). But the benefits of silk doesn't stop there: They are hypoallergenic, anti-microbial, moisture wicking, and breathable.

Sound like the nighttime beauty product you never knew you needed? Here are our favorites.