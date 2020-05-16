Satin & Silk Pillowcases: 9 Of The Best For Smooth Hair & Glowing Skin
When you think of skin and hair products, perhaps bedding doesn’t come to mind. You likely think of serums and tonics, or even hot tools or facial rollers. But think about it: Your face and hair touch your pillowcase for multiple hours a night, every night. That’s a lot of contact; arguably more than anything else. That’s why silk pillowcases have become so very popular for beauty-minded folk: They provide the best environment for your beauty sleep.
While sleeping on fabrics like cotton or linen certainly isn’t going to ruin your skin or hair, they’re not the best fabrics for them either. Cotton or linen are porous and therefore rougher fabrics. For hair, this means the fabric can snag and pull at hairs, trigger physical damage, lift up the cuticle, and cause frizz. This is especially problematic for those with curly hair, which is already prone to all of these issues. For skin, this means the fabrics more readily absorb sebum, bacteria, and even your precious skin care products (silk and satin, on the other hand, is a more repellent fabric). But the benefits of silk doesn't stop there: They are hypoallergenic, anti-microbial, moisture wicking, and breathable.
Sound like the nighttime beauty product you never knew you needed? Here are our favorites.
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Mulberry silk is the highest quality of silk, and makes for a very luxurious nights’ rest. Brooklinen is a direct-to-consumer bedding company that prides itself in high quality materials at reasonable prices, and certainly delivers with these. The pillowcases come in five shades (from white to pink and dark gray) and two sizes.
Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, Brooklinen ($59)
Olesilk 22 Momme Silk Pillowcase
If cotton has thread counts, silk has momme counts—and 22 momme is generally considered to be the most luxe count for things like sleeping pajamas and bedding. Olesilk not only has 22 momme silk, but it’s 100% mulberry as well. These come in a variety of bright, bold hues as well, in case your bedroom decor lends itself to pops of color.
22 Momme Silk Pillowcase, Olesilk ($34)
Hill House Home Sisi Silk Pillowcase
These sets are ultra high-end and look it too. The decedent silk fabric comes with a hidden zip closure (so your pillow doesn’t slide out) and detailed two-tone piping around the edges. You can also get the cases embroidered with your initials, if that's your taste.
Sisi Silk Pillowcase, Hill House Home ($155 for a set of two)
Myk Natural Silk Pillowcase
The major downside to silk pillowcases is that they are far more expensive than their counterparts. This option only uses silk on one side in order to keep the cost down. But it’s still good quality: They use natural, 100% mulberry silk—and skip questionable dyes and tested for allergens.
Natural Silk Pillowcase, Myk ($26)
SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase
If you’re looking for enchanting patterns and playful prints, here’s your option. This brand has cases that range from groovy ‘70s florals to watercolor pastels to leopard print. No matter your taste, you’ll find one that works for you.
Silk Pillowcase, SLPBABY ($20)
The Ethical Silk Company Pillowcase
This brand's products are tailored and printed by hand at Mehera Shaw, a fair trade tailoring unit in Jaipur, India. The mulberry silk is blended with a special satin weave, resulting in a more matte finish—rather than the high shine silk you may be used to. It almost looks like linen fabric, but feels as soft as traditional silk.
Pillowcase, The Ethical Silk Company ($60)
SLIP Silk Pillowcase
These have been shown to reduce friction by 43% on average—by reducing friction, you reduce frizz and skin irritation. Not only that but you reduce the changes of waking up with a pillow crease across your check. These are easy to care for as well: machine washable as long as you use a pH balanced cleanser.
Silk Pillowcase, SLIP ($89)
Coop Home Goods Silk Pillowcase
This brand is known for their special pillows: They help align your neck and back while you sleep, are hypoallergenic, breathable, and are vetted by third parties to ensure they don't have any less-than-ideal chemicals lurking in material. Same goes for their lovely silk pillow cases to slip over.
Silk Pillowcase, Coop Home Goods ($79.95)
Face Case Pillow Case
Sometimes it's good to read kind words first thing in the morning. So why not have it stitched up into your trusted pillow? These mulberry silk pillow cases have "Hey, Cute Face" embroidered into the side, which isn't a skin care benefit, but certainly is nice to wake up to.
Pillow Case, Face Case ($50)
