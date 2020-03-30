If you’ve ever wondered why there’s such a big emphasis on the difference between nighttime and daytime routines, it’s this: The skin is more permeable at night, meaning it’s more receptive to skincare products; however, that also means your skin also loses significant hydration as you sleep. So if you want to make the most out of your beauty sleep, consider using your stronger actives in the evening, as well as applying a heavier, more occlusive moisturizer to seal it all in.

So as you’re putting together your evening lineup, let’s assume you’ve washed your face thoroughly. Then apply your serum or treatment of choice. Most skin care experts recommend retinol or Bakuchiol. “It’s the gold standard for anyone with acne or over the age of 30. Overall retinol helps brighten dull skin by exfoliating at a cellular level, which results in glowing and smoother new skin. Not only does it help prevent new wrinkles but it also smooths out existing fine lines and wrinkles,” says aesthetic nurse practitioner Jennifer Izzarelli, MSN, CANS NP. “It also helps regulate oily skin and minimize breakouts. And, if that isn't enough, retinol is proven to fade dark age spots, sun spots and hyperpigmentation and even out complexion over time.” Bakuchiol is the natural alternative that has been shown to have the same effects on the skin, sans irritation.

Naturopathic doctor Tess Marshall, ND, also recommends antioxidants. “Green tea, vitamin C, carrot, and astaxanthin are some of my favorite ingredients.” While it’s important to apply antioxidants during the day to protect your skin from free radicals, at night these ingredients can actually help repair some of the damage done during the day.

Finally, top it off with an occlusive oil or cream to seal in the moisture. “You can go with a heavier oil at night, compared to lighter products in the morning as they go better under makeup,” says Marshall. Not only that, but a heavier oil or cream will help your skin deal with trans-epidermal water loss, or what happens when moisture evaporates from your epidermis.