That's not to say you should forgo your regular trim. What trimming does do, however, is remove pesky split ends, which can actually halt hair growth by damaging the hair shaft: "When you have split ends, what happens is the hair slowly splits up the shaft, which leads to breakage and slower 'growth,'" says celebrity hairstylist and Biolage brand ambassador Sunnie Brook. Regular trims are the only way to eliminate those frays (read: you cannot heal or restore dry, damaged hair) and thus ensure healthy strands. And as it turns out, healthy hair does grow faster.

Trims also can make your hair appear longer, even if they don't stimulate actual growth up in the follicles. "Long hair that is breaking and splitting will look thin and tapered at the ends; this can make the hair appear shorter as well," says Conan. Snipping off those ends adds an even weight to the hair, making it look thick and full. (Hot tip: If you don't want to shear off any length, ask your hairstylist to "dust" your hair—it removes frayed, damaged hairs without eliminating any inches.)