Think of dusting as giving your locks a much-needed tune-up; you’re not trimming off any length, per se, but you’re using scissors to clean up broken ends of hairs that are starting to split. “This technique stops the hair from continuing to split up the hair shaft,” says celebrity hairstylist and Biolage brand ambassador Sunnie Brook.

With dusting, you’re cutting into the hair rather than snipping ends off, and you can do it whenever you notice some split ends forming (whereas you may only need a full trim every few months, depending on how often you heat style). Think of dusting as a “bridge” to last you until your next haircut, explains celebrity colorist George Papanikolas—and considering it may be a hot minute before we find ourselves in the salon chair, many of us might welcome that bridge with open arms.