Ah, bangs. If you have them, then you know the frustration that occurs with too-long fringe getting caught in your lashes or obstructing your vision during Zoom meetings. But bangs are tricky: One questionable snip and you run the risk of an uneven edge.

Again, you want to start out with dry hair. Brook says to blow dry clean hair using a dense boar brush, keeping your hold light and airy. (You don't want a lot of tension, she says).

Next, the trim. To decipher where your bangs should end, Brook says to use the high points of your brow as a guide (you want the bangs to fall just there). Create clean, triangle sections and pull back the rest of hair you don’t want to cut with a clip. Then within that triangle section, create even smaller sections of half an inch or less (precision is key here). Then trim each section to your desired length, using the first section you did as a guide. Either keep the blunt edge if that’s your jam, or feel free to point cut into the bang to create a softer line.

“If you want to create a ‘curtain bang’ or shag bang,” Brook adds, “Point cut into the very middle of the bang. This will make the middle go short-to-long.”