You'll want to apply this deep treatment prior to shampooing your hair. Because you want this to sit in your hair for at least 30 minutes, you don't want to try this when you're running short on time. It's one of those masks you apply and then go do chores around the house or relax on the couch with a book in hand while you wait. King recommends paying close attention to the scalp when applying the mask and ensuring it covers your hair from root to tip.