To start, you'll need an aloe vera leaf, which you should be able to find in the produce section at your local grocery store or farmers market. If not, you can order online, but you should expect to pay a whole lot more than you would at your local supermarket.

Aloe vera's benefits for skin and hair are well known. It's chock-full of vitamin A, C, and E; minerals; and water (hello, hydration). According to celebrity hairstylist Sophia Porter, it also has a healthy dose of antioxidants, fatty acids, and proteolytic enzymes, which are like a burst of moisture and nourishment for your scalp and strands. Porter also adds that it works as a humectant for the hair, which, in short, means it enhances water retention so moisture stays in instead of escaping.

While there are no studies to date that prove aloe vera is better for one hair type over another, we can assume that it's a great go-to for anyone looking to increase strength and levels of moisture.

It's also important to note that aloe vera can cause irritation or inflammation due to allergic reaction, so testing the ingredient first can help avoid any major reactions. (A good rule to follow for all products, DIY or not.) "I always recommend a quick patch-test before applying anything new to your scalp," says celebrity hairstylist and colorist Brittany King from Mare Salon in West Hollywood. "Before mixing the ingredients, you can test the aloe on your skin. If there aren't any reactions, you can mix the mask and apply."