Humidity and temperature1 are the most critical influencers of aloe vera's freshness. So if there's only one thing you do, always (always) store the gel in the refrigerator. While the aloe vera plant thrives in warm and tropical climates, the tables turn once you cut off a leaf. The gel instantly starts to decompose thanks to natural enzymatic reactions1 and normal bacteria on the plant. This reduces the function of its active compounds, but refrigeration can help slow things down. This will keep the gel fresh for about five to seven days.