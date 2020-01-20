In the world of natural skin care, aloe vera gel is one of the coolest kids on the block. (Pun intended.) Not only can it soothe gnarly sunburns and manage acne, but it could hydrate your scalp too. But despite all these benefits, there's just one drawback: It has a super-short shelf life. As an all-natural, preservative-free ingredient, pure aloe vera gel can be difficult to keep fresh.

Once scooped from the leaf, the flesh needs to be used immediately or stored in the refrigerator. Here, it can last up to one week, but it will likely spoil within 24 hours at room temperature. In either scenario, you should definitely toss aloe vera at the first sign of discoloration, funky odors, or mold.

To extend the shelf life of this skin care and hair care staple, check out these aloe vera storage tips. It's the best way to have your aloe—and use it too.