First things first: Find your aloe. If you can harvest your own aloe vera, that's stellar—you'll have your own supply of magic gel to use at your disposal. If you don't have an aloe plant in your home, try your best to find it fresh: "Fresh aloe vera is best, as the medicinal properties deteriorate over time. Many commercial aloe vera gels and juices contain other ingredients such as preservatives," says California dermatologist Cynthia Bailey, M.D., a diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology.