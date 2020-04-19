First things first: Find your aloe. If you can harvest your own aloe vera, that's stellar—you'll have your own supply of magic gel to use at your disposal. If you don't have an aloe plant in your home, try your best to find it fresh: "Fresh aloe vera is best, as the medicinal properties deteriorate over time. Many commercial aloe vera gels and juices contain other ingredients such as preservatives," says California dermatologist Cynthia Bailey, M.D., a diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology.

You should also make sure to do a patch test before slathering the mix all over your face. Aloe vera can cause contact dermatitis in some individuals, says Marisa Plescia, research scientist at clean beauty marketplace NakedPoppy, so you'll definitely want to make sure you don't suffer any irritation before applying a full-on face mask.

To make the mask, you'll of course need some aloe, plus whatever additional ingredients you choose (more on that later). The steps are fairly simple from there: