Cybele Fishman, M.D.Board-certified dermatologist
Cybele Fishman, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mt. Sinai Hospital. She earned her medical degree at New York University, and completed her residency at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Cybele also did a Melanoma Fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, as well as a fellowship at the late Beth Israel Center for Health and Healing in Integrative Medicine. Cybele runs a private dermatology practice in the financial district of New York City, specializing in natural-looking cosmetic treatments, as well as an openness to treating medical conditions integratively. She has made appearances on the Today Show, the Dr. Oz show, and the late Meredith Vieira Show, and she has been featured in other publications such as Women's Health, Elle, InStyle, Refinery29, Today.com, and Men's Health.