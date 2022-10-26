The first step to creating a skin care routine in the first place is determining your skin type. Because guess what: everyone from oil-prone and combination to dry and sensitive can develop acne.

The quickest way to determine whether your skin is oily, dry, or somewhere in the middle is to wash your face and let it sit for about 30 minutes.

If you begin to feel greasy or look shiny all over your face, you may have oily skin. If you look ashy or feel tight, that’s a surefire sign you have dry skin. If you feel oily only in the T-zone, you may have combination skin.

You’ll then want to determine your skin goals apart from solely clearing acne. Do you want to address signs of skin aging? Brighten your complexion? Deeply hydrate dry skin? All together, knowing your skin type and concerns will help you choose the best products unique to what you need and what you want.