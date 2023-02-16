Let’s break down exactly how this takes place. Certain hormones released when we’re stressed can trigger the body to produce more sebum—aka the waxy, sticky stuff that keeps your skin moisturized. “CRH (corticotropin releasing hormone) is produced in the brain and is responsible for telling your adrenal glands to increase cortisol production during stressful times,” notes board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. about acne. “CRH also has an impact on sebaceous glands in increases oil production.”

Essentially the hormone that triggers cortisol also triggers sebum production. So as cortisol increases in the body, oil production does as well.

“This can lead to increased oil production1 [which clogs the pores] and these lesions tend to be inflamed and sometimes painful,” board-certified dermatologist and founder of Hudson Dermatology and Laser Surgery Dhaval Bhanusali, MD, FAAD tells mbg. However, this isn’t quite as instantaneous as it seems.

“Cortisol levels rise about fifteen minutes after the onset of any stressor and can take a few hours to return to normal. However, in most instances, we aren't just having one stressful event but rather a myriad of occurrences that lead up to stress; oftentimes these levels can take months to settle,” board-certified dermatologist and founder of NicholsMD of Greenwhich Kim Nichols, MD, FAAD explains.

“As a result, it is tough to pinpoint how long it may take for a breakout to begin and last,” she adds. Translation: Stress acne isn’t exactly easy to spot.

While it’s not impossible, you’re less likely to experience stress breakouts unless you’re prone to acne in the first place. “People who have existing or underlying acne will be more susceptible to stress and hormonal breakouts,” board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldfaden, M.D. explains.