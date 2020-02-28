Acne Face Map: What Your Skin Breakouts Are Telling You

For most of us, thinking about the underlying causes of acne can often feel like a guessing game that we'll never get the final answers to. Was it brought on by stress? Hormones? Food? All of these things? According to some, however, the facial area in which you experience acne may be able to offer clues as to what may be causing it. This practice is known as acne face-mapping. Because science has yet to fully back up these claims, face-mapping is controversial in the dermatologic world—but that's not to say that the type of acne you're experiencing doesn't offer its own clues, too.

Here, we explain the idea of face-mapping, including its origins and general beliefs, plus explore the many science-backed ways in which the type of blemish can offer real clues into what's going on beneath the surface.