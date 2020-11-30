Hormonal & Adult Acne: 5 Signs To Look For & Natural Treatments

We can't discuss adult acne, without explaining acne in general. Acne vulgaris is a complex skin condition that occurs from increased sebum production, chronic inflammation, and the normal skin bacteria Propionibacterium acnes. Although P. acnes is a normal organism that lives on your skin (collectively called the microbiome), it causes trouble when it gets trapped under the skin’s surface. When this happens it wreaks havoc by causing increased inflammation, both on the surface of the skin and in the deeper layers. This is when you'll see blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, and cysts start to form.

What causes acne? Now that's a hard question to answer, most derms note. See, there is a genetic link with acne—meaning, you are more likely to have it if someone in your family did or does—but what actually triggers an individual to develop the condition remain somewhat a mystery: Some people are affected more by diet, others respond to external aggressors like an irritating face product; some breakout from stress, others lifestyle habits are to blame. Given the root causes are varied and not totally clear, there is no correct way to treat acne as a whole, given that each case is highly individualized and likely includes multiple confounding causes. Read: Your most effective acne-tending remedy might be different from another person's. That's OK.

So onto the twenty-something-plus kind: Adult acne is simply a colloquial term used to describe acne when it happens to, well, adults. It is often referred to in the general population to as “hormonal acne,” but all acne is hormone-mediated to some degree.

Adult acne does tends to have different triggers and appearance than acne that happens when you are a teen (more on that in a second). And, yes, it is totally possible to not have acne as a teen and then develop the condition later in life, although it is less frequent. All-in-all, the condition is completely normal and common: Reports show that half of all women in their 20s have acne. And by the time women reach their 30s, a third report still having acne. (Even women over 50 still report having acne at a rate of about 15%.) And while men can have adult acne, it is far more prevalent in women than men.

The prevalence of adult acne in women over men likely has to do with one of the triggers of acne: fluctuating hormones. Women's hormones fluctuate more frequently, and given that hormones affect every aspect of your body, they also affect the skin. Here's a summary from the American Academy of Dermatology of how hormones affect the skin as it relates to acne: Hormones can increase sebum production; they can affect how "sticky" skin cells are, making shedding the cells more difficult and leading to clogged pores; and they can cause increased overall inflammation.